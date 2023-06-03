Sign up to never miss a drop
Jaden, Jorts, & JFG, Oh My!

StyleWords By Morgan Smith

We've seen Jaden Smith set the bar high with cropped shirts. Now he's going low — damn near to the ankles – with his summer shorts.

During a recent outing on June 2 with Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner, the 24-year-old musician was heads down, shorts low in a pair of perfectly baggy, near ankle-grazing jorts.

Wait, Jaden in jorts in June with Justin and a Jenner? Try saying that three times.

The jorts wave continues to heat up (and summer isn't even here yet), thanks to style pioneers like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and A$AP Rocky. Now Jaden has entered the chat to prove that the bigger the jorts really are better — even more when topped with a Louis Vuitton belt.

Indeed, the Louis Vuitton ambassador held his jean shorts up with a rainbow monogram Louis Vuitton belt. Now, it really feels like we're back in the garment's heyday during the late 90s and early 2000s.

Here's the thing, though: Jaden's jorts were only a portion of his stylish serving. Along with his denim bottoms, Jaden wore a Golf Le Fleur jacket and Joe Freshgoods' celeb-obsessed New Balance 9060s, showing support for his pal Tyler, the Creator and the New Balance family (ICYMI: he's also an NB ambassador).

Very few can successfully pull off looks with pieces from their brand partners, and Jaden is among that rare bunch (he looks great in his own MSFTSrep label, too).

Nonetheless, I have nothing more to add besides Jaden's jorts ensemble earning two thumbs up in my book. Here's to hot jort summer.

