adidas' Simple Samba Graduates to Sturdier Pastures

Elevation doesn't have to be a whole big thing. Case in point? adidas' slightly zhoosh-ed-up black-and-white Samba, a snazzy collab between the Three Stripes and Japanese premium sneaker boutique Kicks Lab.

There's a certain level of accepted monotony that comes with the Samba sneaker as a whole.

It reached its fever pitch in the early 2020s and has since tapered off to moderate prominence. In real time, we've seen the Samba reach mega-viral heights, battle the "over-hyped" allegations, and now the pendulum has landed somewhere right in the middle.

It's not too gassed but also not too hated either. It's a happy medium that lends itself perfectly to subtle upgrades like the leather-striped Samba.

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At a glance, there's nothing obviously different about this Samba. White upper, black Three Stripes, gummy outsole — standard happenings, right? But take a closer look and things get real dapper, real quick.

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Instead of your standard soft suede or common Three Stripe textiles, this dressed-up darling sports a luxe calfskin leather Three Stripes that gives the shoe some elevated steez. Similar goings-on find their way to the heel-tab. It's a subtle touch but a noticeable one.

The devil, as they say, is in the details.

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