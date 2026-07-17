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adidas' Simple Samba Graduates to Sturdier Pastures

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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Elevation doesn't have to be a whole big thing. Case in point? adidas' slightly zhoosh-ed-up black-and-white Samba, a snazzy collab between the Three Stripes and Japanese premium sneaker boutique Kicks Lab. 

There's a certain level of accepted monotony that comes with the Samba sneaker as a whole.

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It reached its fever pitch in the early 2020s and has since tapered off to moderate prominence. In real time, we've seen the Samba reach mega-viral heights, battle the "over-hyped" allegations, and now the pendulum has landed somewhere right in the middle

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It's not too gassed but also not too hated either. It's a happy medium that lends itself perfectly to subtle upgrades like the leather-striped Samba. 

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At a glance, there's nothing obviously different about this Samba. White upper, black Three Stripes, gummy outsole — standard happenings, right? But take a closer look and things get real dapper, real quick.

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Instead of your standard soft suede or common Three Stripe textiles, this dressed-up darling sports a luxe calfskin leather Three Stripes that gives the shoe some elevated steez. Similar goings-on find their way to the heel-tab. It's a subtle touch but a noticeable one.

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The devil, as they say, is in the details.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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