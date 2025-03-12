The Real Street Style Star of Paris Fashion Week? Jaguar's Type 00

The most surprising Paris Fashion Week street style moment didn't come courtesy of a clothing company and was only partially shaped by A-list celebs. No, the biggest (and craziest) sidewalk pull-up came courtesy of Jaguar, whose Type 00 car casually stole the spotlight outside the week's biggest shows.

Jaguar's unmissable concept car sidled up to the LOEWE and Valentino presentations carrying precious cargo.

Jaguar Type 00 passengers who headed to the front row after stepping from the inimitable luxury car included Barry Keoghan, Jamie Dornan, and Zoe Saldaña.

And the Type 00 was dressed for the occasion, wearing a special hue designed exclusively for the occasion.

jaguar

In fact, according to Jaguar's press release, the Type 00's color was as bespoke as couture.

jaguar 1 / 2

The special finish, called "French Ultramarine" uses "a pigment unique to Jaguar with added metallic content," affecting "a satin-like finish," according to a press release, making the surprise street style star's appearance that much more special.