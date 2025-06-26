An Afro-Vegan Restaurant Makes a Flavorful Fashion Week Debut

JAH JAH just proved it’s not only feeding Paris, it’s dressing it too.

Spring/Summer 2026 marks Jah Jah Studio's Paris Fashion Week debut (though not as part of the official PFW schedule) and the Afro-vegan hub turned fashion house served a collection as bold, soulful, and satisfying as its scotch bonnet–spiced plates.

Set against a raw patchwork backdrop that’s part Kingston scrapyard, part Paris squat, the SS26 show reimagined tailoring and utility wear through an Afro-Caribbean lens. Color palettes channeled the spirit of wearing your summer best at Uncle’s pan chicken cookout.

Meanwhile, textures nodded to ancestral craft, with “JAH” printed loud and proud. A mythical Haile Selassie–stamped wool jacket doubled as a walking prayer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The silhouettes? Regal with ease. Sculptural knitwear, checkerboard shorts, oversized co-branded dress shirts, and pleated dresses flowed with a softness that felt ceremonial.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At times, you caught elements of Martine Rose, but where Rose bends into sporty British-Caribbean irreverence, Gomis keeps it dressier, more Parisian, rooted in effortless elegance.

For those outside Paris, JAH JAH, founded by Daquisiline Gomis and Coralie Jouhier, is a restaurant with a reputation for throwing down delicious Afro-vegan staples.

However, through its design studio, Jah Jah is also becoming known for delivering clothing and community moments that uplift Afro-diasporic creativity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the SS26 show, an Ethiopia-inspired Adidas Megaride S2 sneaker was unveiled, plus hints of a new Comme des Garçons collab, Afro-iconography printed across oversized shirting, nicely woven into the layered looks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you grew up eating rice and peas or jollof on Sundays, or gossiping with Nana in a garden full of breadfruit, JAH JAH Studio probably felt like home. If not, consider it a generous invitation.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.