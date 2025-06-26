Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An Afro-Vegan Restaurant Makes a Flavorful Fashion Week Debut

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style

JAH JAH just proved it’s not only feeding Paris, it’s dressing it too.

Spring/Summer 2026 marks Jah Jah Studio's Paris Fashion Week debut (though not as part of the official PFW schedule) and the Afro-vegan hub turned fashion house served a collection as bold, soulful, and satisfying as its scotch bonnet–spiced plates.

Set against a raw patchwork backdrop that’s part Kingston scrapyard, part Paris squat, the SS26 show reimagined tailoring and utility wear through an Afro-Caribbean lens. Color palettes channeled the spirit of wearing your summer best at Uncle’s pan chicken cookout.

Meanwhile, textures nodded to ancestral craft, with “JAH” printed loud and proud. A mythical Haile Selassie–stamped wool jacket doubled as a walking prayer.

The silhouettes? Regal with ease. Sculptural knitwear, checkerboard shorts, oversized co-branded dress shirts, and pleated dresses flowed with a softness that felt ceremonial.

At times, you caught elements of Martine Rose, but where Rose bends into sporty British-Caribbean irreverence, Gomis keeps it dressier, more Parisian, rooted in effortless elegance.

For those outside Paris, JAH JAH, founded by Daquisiline Gomis and Coralie Jouhier, is a restaurant with a reputation for throwing down delicious Afro-vegan staples.

However, through its design studio, Jah Jah is also becoming known for delivering clothing and community moments that uplift Afro-diasporic creativity.

At the SS26 show, an Ethiopia-inspired Adidas Megaride S2 sneaker was unveiled, plus hints of a new Comme des Garçons collab, Afro-iconography printed across oversized shirting, nicely woven into the layered looks.

If you grew up eating rice and peas or jollof on Sundays, or gossiping with Nana in a garden full of breadfruit, JAH JAH Studio probably felt like home. If not, consider it a generous invitation.

Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
