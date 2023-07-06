Jah Jah's Salomon Isn't Just a Collab, It's a Symbol

Salmon’s RX MOC 3.0 is not only the epitome of comfortable footwear, but a demonstration of the French label’s dedication to both quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

Sure, they might not look that techy at first glance, but the RX MOC 3.0's oversized energy-returning EVA midsole and seamless lightweight upper says otherwise.

But what happens when a silhouette, like Salomon’s RX MOC 3.0, becomes more than just another shoe. What happens when it becomes a symbol that carries a profound message? Because that’s exactly what happened when Salomon teamed up with Jah Jah, the Afro-vegan restaurant located in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

With a shared belief that fashion (and footwear) has the power to transcend boundaries, connect people, and tell stories, Salomon and Jah Jah linked for a collaborative RX MOC 3.0 — and physical representation of the fusion of passion.

The red, yellow, and green shades that adorn the RX MOC 3.0 are deeply rooted in the history, culture, and identity of these communities and together represent unity, strength, and resilience.

The combination of these colors on the Salomon and Jah Jah MOC RX 3.0 also serve as a reminder of the beauty of the African and Caribbean communities, and the power that comes from embracing their roots.

The catch? These specific RX MOC 3.0s are a F&F exclusive, which means you’ll do well to even see a pair, let alone cop some. That being said, according to Salomon, there’s plenty more to come from the RX MOC 3.0 this fall. So, I suppose we’ll just have to be patient.