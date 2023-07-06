Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Jah Jah's Salomon Isn't Just a Collab, It's a Symbol

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Salomon / Jah Jah
1 / 4

Salmon’s RX MOC 3.0 is not only the epitome of comfortable footwear, but a demonstration of the French label’s dedication to both quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

Sure, they might not look that techy at first glance, but the RX MOC 3.0's oversized energy-returning EVA midsole and seamless lightweight upper says otherwise.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But what happens when a silhouette, like Salomon’s RX MOC 3.0, becomes more than just another shoe. What happens when it becomes a symbol that carries a profound message? Because that’s exactly what happened when Salomon teamed up with Jah Jah, the Afro-vegan restaurant located in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

With a shared belief that fashion (and footwear) has the power to transcend boundaries, connect people, and tell stories, Salomon and Jah Jah linked for a collaborative RX MOC 3.0 — and physical representation of the fusion of passion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The red, yellow, and green shades that adorn the RX MOC 3.0 are deeply rooted in the history, culture, and identity of these communities and together represent unity, strength, and resilience.

The combination of these colors on the Salomon and Jah Jah MOC RX 3.0 also serve as a reminder of the beauty of the African and Caribbean communities, and the power that comes from embracing their roots.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The catch? These specific RX MOC 3.0s are a F&F exclusive, which means you’ll do well to even see a pair, let alone cop some. That being said, according to Salomon, there’s plenty more to come from the RX MOC 3.0 this fall. So, I suppose we’ll just have to be patient.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Entire StudiosRib Tank Brunette
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Cosmos
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Sold out
Multiple colors
Entire StudiosHeavy Hood Brunette
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike SB Isn’t the Villain. It’s One of Skateboarding’s Unsung Heroes.
  • The Flip-Flop Is No Longer Just Funky — It's Fancy
  • How a Masterfully Curated, Collab-Centric Retailer Celebrates Its 20th Year
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
  • Nike's Newest Jordan 3 Isn't Just a Certified Stunner. It's a "Lucky" Stepper, Too
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now