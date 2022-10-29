Jessica Gonsalves’ ASICS Sneakers Are Gems

Brand: Jessica Gonsalves x ASICS

Model: GEL-NIMBUS 9

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $170

Buy: ASICS' website

Editor’s Notes: Jessica Gonsalves, the co-founder of NYC's vintage haven Procell, is no stranger to discovering gems, especially pre-loved fashion treasures.

After locating prized and stylish picks loved by Rihanna and Bella Hadid, Gonsalves links up with ASICS to make her own prized wonder. As a result, we got the cleanest GEL-NIMBUS 9 sneakers yet.

The Jessica Gonsalves x ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 sees the Y2K model receive a white and cream paint job courtesy of the second-hand treasure seeker.

The color scheme is undoubtedly tasteful, but it unravels a more profound story regarding Gonsalves' family history and their connection to sailing.

"I find it is really grounding to know that my Native and Black ancestors found a similar peace on the water and were able to thrive on the water for so many generations (especially in a time in the US when Black and Native people thriving was essentially unheard of)," Gonsalves stated in an Instagram post ahead of her collab announcement.

"The water is what keeps me sane, what keeps me connected to my history."

Essentially, the "cream de la cream" colorway nods to the seas traveled by her ancestors and the hidden treasures that lie beneath, hence the translucent overlays akin to the exterior of a pearl.

Ironically, Gonsalves' ASICS reminds of Wind and Sea's recent take on the same model, save the silver tone. It's undoubtedly a sign of the water always remaining close to her (this time, with a bit of wind from Takashi Kumagai's brand).

After working with Nike, Depop, and Awake NY for treasured Procell collabs, Gonsalves now has her own crown jewels: her pearly white sneakers. In the case of the Jessica Gonsalves x ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 collab, clutching your pearls is a good thing for once — especially when it refers to copping these gems.

