Vans’ Stripped-Down Skate Sneaker Is the Definition of Simple Elegance

Vans is getting back to the basics with an understated take on a classic Authentic sneaker. The Premium Authentic Ease is a simplified version of one of Vans' gnarliest thrashers.

Vans' Authentic Ease ditches traditional sneaker hallmarks like a structured eyestay and pronounced collar in favor of 2-eye laces and a raw-edged opening.

So to say the Authentic Ease is pared back would be quite the understatement. Instead of the typical thick cotton laces that are all but synonymous with skate shoes, the Authentic Ease wears thin, flat laces that bolster the sneaker's unassuming disposition.

The leather upper’s crepey wrinkles add a layer of delicateness to the already delicate design.

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In fact, the only real structure comes at the outsole, where Vans' signature rubber platform affirms the shoe's position as a true skate sneaker.

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Despite its lightweight presentation, the Authentic Ease sneaker, available on the Vans website for $80, should still be able to hold its own at any skate park. It’s just that the Authentic Ease's upper is so simple, it transcends time. It looks like it should exist in a age before skate sneakers, more like the concept of a sneaker than an actual functional shoe.

Maybe it's what you'd get if you asked someone to draw a sneaker from memory with no reference material. There are no frills to speak of, and in an era where overdoing it is the norm, the simplest Vans sneaker still stands out.

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