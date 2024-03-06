Jisoo Is self-portrait's Most Perfect Face (EXCLUSIVE)

Jisoo, BLACKPINK ulktrastar and quintessentially stylish person, is perhaps the most suitable face for self-portrait that there ever was. After all, anyone better suited to model for a company called "self-portrait" than Jisoo, global K-Pop sensation?

And, this being Jisoo, her self-portrait debut is a series of firsts.

Jisoo is the first musician to star in a self-portrait campaign, for one. Further, Jisoo's star turn for self-portrait Spring/Summer 2024 is her first public project since she debuted Blissoo, her own multifaceted organization, in late February.

So, yeah, kind of a big deal. Just Jisoo things.

Jisoo rose to international fame as a member of the unbelievably popular girl group BLACKPINK, alongside Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. You don't really need me to tell you how big a deal they are, do you?

Though BLACKPINK is still very much active, its four members have also ventured beyond parent company YG Entertainment to explore solo ventures.

Even beyond this self-portrait campaign, Jisoo is currently quite busy: she's working on new music of her own, representing some of the most omnipotent brands in fashion — she endorses Dior, Cartier, and Alo, to name a few — and prepping new product for Blissoo, which is poised to dynamically operate both as a sort of creative agency and brand.

But about this campaign.

“We first started working with Jisoo many years ago, dressing her both on and off the stage, so having her front our campaign was a natural next step: it encapsulates the trajectory of the relationships we strive to nurture with those that we are fortunate enough to work with," said Han Chong, the Malaysian-born, London-based founder of self-portrait.

"Watching her journey to becoming a global icon has been so inspiring not only to me, but to a legion of fans. She is a role model to so many - kind, inspiring, sensitive and a pillar of strength - I wanted her beauty, both inside and out, to be front and center of this first series of portraits we shot together in Seoul.”

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection, as seen on Jisoo, is available on self-portrait's website.

self-portrait counts a legion of the world's most powerful women as its prior faces, including Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, and Liying Zhao, its global brand ambassador.

Jisoo stands out as self-portrait's first musician model but she also stands out because, well, she's Jisoo. She exists to stand out.

And as someone whose own self-portraits are the stuff of K-Pop stan legend, she is the perfect self-portrait face.