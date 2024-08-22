The Secret to Rosé's Steller Personal Style? Don't Overthink It

Rosé is, like her BLACKPINK bandmates, outrageously well-dressed. But each member has her own distinct personal style and Rosé's is wholly her own, to such an impressive degree that it arguably makes her BLACKPINK's single most defined dresser.

Whereas LISA, Jennie, and Jisoo all have their own discernable tastes in clothing, Rosé has carved out the clearest niche for herself.

For example, while LISA is the very image of a contemporary fashion gal — realized perfectly during a recent outing with Rosalía — Rosé dresses with low-key street elegance, a complement to her understated personality.

Her personal style is one that doesn't overthink itself, reveling instead in an enviably stress-free steeze.

Consider the looks that Rosé wore throughout August in Los Angeles — perhaps while working on new music — as the perfect proof.

On August 21, Rosé was seen wearing a super loungey nearly all-PUMA outfit, reflective of her status as a PUMA ambassador. Oversized grey hoodie, PUMA yoga set, PUMA dad shoes, leather drawstring shoulder bag: Yup, effortless and easy.

But what takes this look from calm to classic is how Rosé so effortlessly balances proportions to create an adventurously oversized outfit far more intriguing than a straightforward athleisure flex.

Crop top, flared pants, semi-chunky shoe, and big hoodie come together to shape a semi-statement silhouette, making for a look that's distinctly Rosé to those willing to look.

Also important to note the hat: Rosé may have access to any luxury label in the world but she often repeats favorite pieces, reinforcing a personal touch. That Colorado hat, for instance, recently appeared in her recent BLACKPINK Instagram photo dump.

Takeaways: Don't think too hard about getting dressed, find your favorites, comfort comes first, and stay in the groove.

Further proof came when Rosé went out to dinner with Yves Saint Laurent overseer and Sushi Park addict Anthony Vaccarello, who has long dressed Rosé for YSL events and campaigns.

The pair veritably twinned in unbranded tops and blue jeans but Rosé outdressed the designer with her signature styling tricks.

Effortlessly ovesized hooded sweater, baggy washed-out jeans, and the ultimate Rosé signature: flip-flops. The slip-on sandals are harder to pull off than you think, as their superflat form demands a smart balance (whether minimal or exaggerated) with the layers above.

But as a serial flip-flop flexer, Rosé innately knows how to dress up the ultimate in unformal summer footwear.

It all looks so easy but it's actually tremendously advanced. This is how you know someone's got good taste, though, and Rosé clearly has it in abundance.