Rosalía & LISA, Patron Saints of Youth Culture, Wear It on Their Sleeves

First, Rosalía and LISA, two of the most powerful musicians on the planet, put out a song together. Then, Rosalía and LISA, two of the best-dressed people on the planet, got a sweet treat together. How is anyone else supposed to compete?

On August 19, mere days after releasing collaborative single "New Woman," Rosalía and LISA strolled through Los Angeles in a staged paparazzi shoot — lensed by Ariana Grande's go-to guy — for some Happy Ice ice cream, wearing impressively complementary outfits wholly distinct but also simultaneously indicative of the current era of It-girl style. (Rosalía does tend to have that effect on people)

Hyperbole? Maybe. But deserved if so.

Like, this is some smart styling: LISA wore a matching Coperni denim set with a Chrome Hearts bag while Rosalía stepped out in Eckhaus Latta, Sandy Liang Hysteric Glamour and Chopova Lowena. Very now brands, very now outfits.

Not so much "new woman" but very much "New Woman," which has a music video with such strong art direction that the on-screen looks nearly steal the show.

This is a neat trick that looks easier than it really is.

We all know how easy it is to dress a fit famous person in stylish clothes and call it a comeback. We also know how easy it is for the results to, as the kids say, flop. We've even seen it twice this summer.

Rosalía and LISA are case studies in the exact opposite, epitomizing stylistic shifts that feel organic, not abrupt. Not that they were going for a big rebrand or comeback, either, just that these looks feel authentic even as the pair adopts particularly on-trend looks.

In other words, they're not merely cosplaying as stylish young people — they are stylish young people.

It certainly helps that both women have always had tremendous mastery of their own personal brands, making even pre-planned street style shots look enviably slick.