What's Going On With BLACKPINK's Lisa & Frédéric Arnault?

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault, son of LVMH founder and CEO Bernard Arnault, might be a power couple in the making.

The K-pop star and luxury fashion heir have been the subject of dating rumors for over a year. The duo have been spotted together on trips to New York City and Tokyo — and just a few months ago, Lisa was photographed vacationing with the Arnault family in Italy.

Over the past few days, the Internet has lit up with renewed speculation regarding a potential romance, thanks to Lisa's recent appearance at Global Citizens Festival.

On September 28, Lisa surprised attendees with a performance of a yet-to-be-released song, "Moonlit Floor." Fans latched onto a particular lyric: “Green-eyed French boy got me trippin,'" thought to be a reference to Arnault.

Of course, the snippet isn't exactly definitive confirmation that Lisa and Arnault, currently the CEO of LVMH Watches, are together. K-pop idols are notoriously private — sometimes, their contracts even including "no dating" provisions.

Plus, the pair have plenty of reason to be seen together, considering Lisa's partnerships with a bevy of LVMH brands including CELINE, Bvlgari, and most recently, Louis Vuitton.

But if the two are together, the timing of their "hard-launch" is pretty perfect. Today, Lisa is expected to make an appearance at Louis Vuitton's hotly anticipated Paris Fashion Week show.

Regardless, Lisa and Arnault are a formidable force when paired — together, they only magnify each other's already enormous influence.

We're guessing the future holds many more Lisa-fronted LVMH campaigns. As for confirmation of Lisa and Arnault's relationship status? That remains to be seen.