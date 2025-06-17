JJJJound Took State-Of-The-Art Racing Gear to the Victorian Era (EXCLUSIVE)

Pas Normal Studios has long been perfecting the art of cycling gear. However, its debut collaboration with JJJJound shows appreciation for a different, more traditional form of art.

This meeting between a Canadian master of minimalism and a Copenhagen-based technical cycling label results in a highly engineered, aerodynamic race-fit jersey decorated with a sublimation print of Claude Monet’s Impressionist painting The Poppy Field near Argenteuil.

The reason for JJJJound and Pas combining Victorian-era art with state-of-the-art racing gear? It's all about contrast, according to the two brands.

“JJJJound is super rooted in the city lifestyle," explains Justin R. Saunders, founder of JJJJound, in a short email exchange. "There’s something compelling about placing a countryside image, like a Monet, in a city setting, like on the back of someone riding through traffic on a bike.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The graphic Monet jersey is the hero item in JJJJound and Pas’ first collection, arriving alongside a matching bottle and a range of men’s and women’s racing gear that’s more minimally decorated.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“We chose to build this collaboration capsule on our cornerstone, which is the Mechanism collection,” Karl-Oskar Olsen, creative director and co-founder of Pas Normal Studios, tells Highsnobiety.

“It’s race-fit, handcrafted in Italy, and made with carefully selected technical fabrics that support an aggressive riding position on the bike. It is also designed for high-paced training and racing and aims to deliver performance on the days that matter the most, now with a new visual expression.”

Four years after releasing a city bike, prolific collaborator JJJJound is releasing this bike-wear capsule on June 19 (available via JJJJound and Pas Normal Studios’ websites).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For JJJJound, that means this month has seen its collaborations include minimalist sneakers, cardboard boxes fashioned into lamps, and a hi-tech racing uniform — talk about having range.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.