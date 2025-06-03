Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Cardboard Boxes or Handmade Lamps?

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Gyuhan Lee, the Korean artist responsible for turning McDonald's paper bags into tall cuboid lamps, has been left alone with JJJJound’s paper packaging and branded box tape. This has resulted in Lee fashioning together a series of handmade lamps for the Canadian fashion brand.

By layering the JJJJound packaging with traditional Korean hanji paper, Lee creates translucent panels of material made to look like three boxes stacked atop each other (or two boxes, depending on the size of lamp you opt for).

Shop JJJJound
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Running along the sides of the lamp, and adding to the cardboard box theme, is the JJJJound-branded tape. Meanwhile, poking out the bottom is four legs that elevate the lamp and are part of its internal structure.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When switched off, the brown cuboid-shaped lamp is easily mistaken for a cardboard box.

JJJJound
1 / 2

However, once the central internal light is switched on, it almost passes for a regular paper lamp.

The lamps, which are all handmade by Lee, aim to explore “the intersection of branding, consumer culture, and traditional craftsmanship, expanding the role of packaging materials beyond their conventional function,” according to JJJJound.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

They will be available from the brand’s website from June 6.

Best known for its minimalist clothing and sneaker collaborations, this isn’t the first time JJJJound has stepped into homeware.

Previously, the brand has released bedwear in collaboration with Tekla, scented candles, and stainless steel cups. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, operating in the intersection between art and homeware, this collaboration is outside of the brand’s regular wheelhouse. Although, in typical JJJJound fashion, it’s still entirely minimalist.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Perfect Shoe Gets the Perfect Logo
  • You've Seen JJJJound's Elegant New Balance Dad Shoe Before (But Not Really)
  • From ASICS to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • JJJJound Made a Minimalist Masterpiece of an Archival PUMA Beast
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • This is New Balance’s Answer to Nike Shox
  • Cardboard Boxes or Handmade Lamps?
  • Stone Island & New Balance Are Cooking Up Techy Skate Shoes
  • Get In—Tommy Hilfiger Is Behind the Wheel of "F1® The Movie"
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • adidas' Most Minimalist Sneaker as a Lowkey Stylish Ballet Flat
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now