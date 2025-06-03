Cardboard Boxes or Handmade Lamps?

Gyuhan Lee, the Korean artist responsible for turning McDonald's paper bags into tall cuboid lamps, has been left alone with JJJJound’s paper packaging and branded box tape. This has resulted in Lee fashioning together a series of handmade lamps for the Canadian fashion brand.

By layering the JJJJound packaging with traditional Korean hanji paper, Lee creates translucent panels of material made to look like three boxes stacked atop each other (or two boxes, depending on the size of lamp you opt for).

Running along the sides of the lamp, and adding to the cardboard box theme, is the JJJJound-branded tape. Meanwhile, poking out the bottom is four legs that elevate the lamp and are part of its internal structure.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When switched off, the brown cuboid-shaped lamp is easily mistaken for a cardboard box.

JJJJound 1 / 2

However, once the central internal light is switched on, it almost passes for a regular paper lamp.

The lamps, which are all handmade by Lee, aim to explore “the intersection of branding, consumer culture, and traditional craftsmanship, expanding the role of packaging materials beyond their conventional function,” according to JJJJound.

They will be available from the brand’s website from June 6.

Best known for its minimalist clothing and sneaker collaborations, this isn’t the first time JJJJound has stepped into homeware.

Previously, the brand has released bedwear in collaboration with Tekla, scented candles, and stainless steel cups.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, operating in the intersection between art and homeware, this collaboration is outside of the brand’s regular wheelhouse. Although, in typical JJJJound fashion, it’s still entirely minimalist.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.