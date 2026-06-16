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Jordan’s Brogue Dress Sneaker Knows It Looks Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so the dressy sneaker craze continues, as Nike introduces a new dapper member to the group, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Brogue."

It's just the kind of sneaker you bring home to the brogue bros. The familiar decorative detailing appears on the sneaker's tongue and heel. At the same time, the Jordan 1 Low also features other luxe touches, like golden logos, a Swoosh with serrated edges, and a removable tassel.

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Moreover, the model comes wrapped in creamy leather and features "worn" soles, all of which give it a vintage feel. After all, it is a seasoned fashion staple. And right now, it's just showing the younger models how to dress for the occasion.

The Jordan 1 Low "Brogue" sneaker is expected to drop sometime this year on Nike's website, which means dressy kicks aren't ditching their Sunday's best anytime soon.

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In the last year or so, we've seen many classic sneakers get dressed up, appearing with even more formal looks or turning into full-blown dress shoes. Nike has done a little of both, having introduced "brogue" Dunks and full-on Air Max loafers.

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The Air Jordan 1 Low still keeps a lot of its, well, AJ1-ness, meaning it maintains most of its core details. It is just now the best-dressed, intern-worthy stepper. No suit and tie required (Nike has that too, if that's your steez).

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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