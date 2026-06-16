Jordan’s Brogue Dress Sneaker Knows It Looks Good

And so the dressy sneaker craze continues, as Nike introduces a new dapper member to the group, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Brogue."

It's just the kind of sneaker you bring home to the brogue bros. The familiar decorative detailing appears on the sneaker's tongue and heel. At the same time, the Jordan 1 Low also features other luxe touches, like golden logos, a Swoosh with serrated edges, and a removable tassel.

Moreover, the model comes wrapped in creamy leather and features "worn" soles, all of which give it a vintage feel. After all, it is a seasoned fashion staple. And right now, it's just showing the younger models how to dress for the occasion.

Nike

The Jordan 1 Low "Brogue" sneaker is expected to drop sometime this year on Nike's website, which means dressy kicks aren't ditching their Sunday's best anytime soon.

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In the last year or so, we've seen many classic sneakers get dressed up, appearing with even more formal looks or turning into full-blown dress shoes. Nike has done a little of both, having introduced "brogue" Dunks and full-on Air Max loafers.

The Air Jordan 1 Low still keeps a lot of its, well, AJ1-ness, meaning it maintains most of its core details. It is just now the best-dressed, intern-worthy stepper. No suit and tie required (Nike has that too, if that's your steez).

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