Nike’s Dapper Dunk Gets Suited and Booted

There aren’t many sneakers that you can get away with wearing at a wedding. For the most part, sporty sneakers and tailored suits are a combination best left alone, however, there are a few exceptions. Enter, the dapper Nike Dunk brogue.

The influential sneaker model, which started life as a basketball shoe before widespread adoption by skateboarders, has gotten all dressed up. This is a Nike Dunk gone formal.

Many of the details on this Nike Dunk are taken from classic brogues, low-heeled leather shoes universally found at job interviews, graduations, and weddings — basically, any occasion where formal finery is required. For example, the decorative punch holes (a technique known as broguing) and flappy tassels are straight from a pair of old-school dress shoes.

While the brogue-like details dominate the sneaker's overlays, its black and white base fabric looks like it’s from a pinstripe suit.

Strangely, this isn’t the only popular skate shoe merged with a brogue recently. Just last week, Vans Tokyo Design Collective played a similar trick with its OLD SKOOL and SK8-MID sneakers. These Nike Dunks do predate Vans formal skate shoes, however: they were first released last year and are re-releasing on October 1 for $147.

Nike continues to roll out a dizzying among of new Dunk sneakers, from super plain skate shoes to wild reptilian designs, there’s basically a Nike Dunk sneaker for everyone — even formal footwear devotees.