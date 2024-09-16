Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Dapper Dunk Gets Suited and Booted

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

There aren’t many sneakers that you can get away with wearing at a wedding. For the most part, sporty sneakers and tailored suits are a combination best left alone, however, there are a few exceptions. Enter, the dapper Nike Dunk brogue.

The influential sneaker model, which started life as a basketball shoe before widespread adoption by skateboarders, has gotten all dressed up. This is a Nike Dunk gone formal. 

Many of the details on this Nike Dunk are taken from classic brogues, low-heeled leather shoes universally found at job interviews, graduations, and weddings — basically, any occasion where formal finery is required. For example, the decorative punch holes (a technique known as broguing) and flappy tassels are straight from a pair of old-school dress shoes.

Nike
While the brogue-like details dominate the sneaker's overlays, its black and white base fabric looks like it’s from a pinstripe suit. 

Strangely, this isn’t the only popular skate shoe merged with a brogue recently. Just last week, Vans Tokyo Design Collective played a similar trick with its OLD SKOOL and SK8-MID sneakers. These Nike Dunks do predate Vans formal skate shoes, however: they were first released last year and are re-releasing on October 1 for $147.

Nike continues to roll out a dizzying among of new Dunk sneakers, from super plain skate shoes to wild reptilian designs, there’s basically a Nike Dunk sneaker for everyone — even formal footwear devotees

