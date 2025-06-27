Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jordan's Low-Rise Sneaker as a Delicious Wheat-Style Stepper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has been cooking with the Air Jordan 1 Low for all of 2025, dropping both classic schemes and fresh designs to celebrate the model's 40th birthday.

For its next gift, the Jordan 1 Low sneaker gets a pleasing "Flax" makeover.

Like Nike's "Flax" ACG Exploraid, this particular version of the iconic sneaker is swaddled in sumptuous tan-brown suede throughout its uppers. The brand also throws in a crisp nylon tongue for added textural contrast.

It's almost like the "Rookie of the Year" Jordan 1 Lows if they were made with extra lush materials and featured tonal uppers.

Additionally, the latest has a vibe similar to Supreme's "Wheat" Air Force 1s. The 2021 collaboration called for a "Flax"-toned AF1 stamped with the streetwear brand's unmistakable Box Logo.

Again, only the upper goes full tonal for the newest Jordan 1 Lows. However, it does feature red branding moments, plus a nice vintage-style sole in off-white.

Altogether, it's a satisfying suede take on the Jordan 1 Low that looks perfect for the fall season.

Funny enough, the new Jordan sneaker is expected to drop in autumn on Nike's website for around $125.

