Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

In Cap & Gown, Nike’s Classy Jordan Sneaker Is the Best-Dressed Graduate Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The next Air Jordan 6 quite literally screams pomp and circumstance, having received a "Cap and Gown" makeover ahead of graduation season.

It'll easily be the freshest stepper to grace any upcoming ceremony. It comes dressed in a classy black leather outfit, nodding not only to the traditional graduate look but also to the event's overall formal dress code.

Shop Jordan

What's more, the Jordan sneaker also features metallic silver accents and reflective details, which likely play on the shiny stoles or even the gleaming charms found on tassels.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's latest Air Jordan 6 essentially keeps up a family tradition of "Cap and Gown" designs. It all started with the Jordan 11. The 2018 graduate was the first to don the classic blacked-out look, even featuring shoelaces inspired by graduation cords. Think of them as the Gamma 11s if they were named Valedictorian even.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fast forward to 2019, the Jordan 13 was next in line to walk across the stage. And it did so while wearing all-black patent leather for its "Cap and Gown" moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The time has now arrived for the Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown," which will be repping for the class of 2026. Priced at $125, the clean black sneaker is scheduled to launch on Nike's website and at select retailers on April 30, arriving just in time for college and high school graduations.

Shop Jordan
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Brought Back Its Iciest Jordan & It Has Never Looked as Clean
  • Only the Tastiest Textural Air Maxes for Nike F.C.
  • Nike’s Slick AF “Bode” Sneaker Suits Up for a Different Game
  • Nike ACG Is Returning to Its Cutting-Edge Form
What To Read Next
  • In All-Black, Nike’s Poisonous Air Max Is Scary Good
  • Only Fashion's Depressed Rich Kids Would Make $200,000 Art Out of a Guillotine
  • Highsnobiety & Google Pixel Are Working With the Next Generation of Fashion Entrepreneurs
  • Nike Brought Back Its Iciest Jordan & It Has Never Looked as Clean
  • Vans' Earthiest Skate Shoe Looks Dripped Out With Its Pearl Necklace
  • adidas’ Scaly Mary Jane Is a Cold-Blooded Ballet Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now