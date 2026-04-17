In Cap & Gown, Nike’s Classy Jordan Sneaker Is the Best-Dressed Graduate Yet

The next Air Jordan 6 quite literally screams pomp and circumstance, having received a "Cap and Gown" makeover ahead of graduation season.

It'll easily be the freshest stepper to grace any upcoming ceremony. It comes dressed in a classy black leather outfit, nodding not only to the traditional graduate look but also to the event's overall formal dress code.

What's more, the Jordan sneaker also features metallic silver accents and reflective details, which likely play on the shiny stoles or even the gleaming charms found on tassels.

Nike's latest Air Jordan 6 essentially keeps up a family tradition of "Cap and Gown" designs. It all started with the Jordan 11. The 2018 graduate was the first to don the classic blacked-out look, even featuring shoelaces inspired by graduation cords. Think of them as the Gamma 11s if they were named Valedictorian even.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fast forward to 2019, the Jordan 13 was next in line to walk across the stage. And it did so while wearing all-black patent leather for its "Cap and Gown" moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The time has now arrived for the Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown," which will be repping for the class of 2026. Priced at $125, the clean black sneaker is scheduled to launch on Nike's website and at select retailers on April 30, arriving just in time for college and high school graduations.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.