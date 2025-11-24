The OG Stealth-Mode Jordan 11 Sneaker Powers Up Again

Before night mode became a thing for our devices, the Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" brought it to the feet.

When the "Gamma" 11s dropped in 2013, it was an instant unicorn. There had been no other Jordan 11 like this before.

It was the first-ever all-black Jordan 11 sneaker. Mind you, the model had already been out for 18 years at that point.

And it wasn't exactly "all black," per se. These faint "Gamma" blue details appeared through the sneaker. However, the overall design was still very much stealthy.

The Jordan Brand would release even stealthier Jordan 11s down the road, like the "Cap and Gown" sneakers. But the "Gamma" 11s changed the game by switching off the lights for the first time.

And now, it's back for the Jordan 11's 30th anniversary.

The "Gamma" Jordan 11 sneaker officially returns on December 13 through Nike's SNKRS app, retailing for $235.

Expect all the classic touches, including the glossy patent walls, gold branding moments, and strikes of "Gamma" blue, all applied to the MJ's favorite Jordan model.

The return of the "Gamma" 11s joins several other hot anniversary drops, like those wedding-worthy "Pearl" pairs, the "Rare Air" 11s, and the beautiful "China" versions.

What a way to enter your 30s.

