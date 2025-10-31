Sneaker-Loving Brides Dream of Nike's Pretty, Pearlized Jordans

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Here comes the bride...and her pearly Jordan sneakers.

Nike has given the iconic Jordan 11 model a pearly white makeover for its 30th anniversary, resulting in this immaculate, wedding-ready take on the shoe.

Creamy white leather wraps the Jordan 11, with some panels receiving a dreamy iridescent finish, reminiscent of the actual jewels.

What's more, the sneakers even come with their own pearl charms, alongside ribbon-style shoelaces, which adds a delicate touch to the already prettified shoe.

Call it the perfect Jordan for a sneaker-loving bride-to-be even.

It's been a massive year for the Jordan Brand, which turned 40, and thus its most iconic models, like the Jordan 11. The brand has released some serious Jordan 11 classics, such as the "Bred" 11 Lows and "Gamma Blue" pairs. Nike has even brought back the legendary "Cool Grey" 11s, which inspired some of its skate shoe designs.

The brand has also introduced some new spins alongside the old, including incredibly ornate pairs that looked like they should be in a museum.

The anniversary festivities only continue with the new "Pearl Jordan 11 sneakers. Retailing for $235, the latest pairs are scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on November 11.

