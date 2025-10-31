Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Sneaker-Loving Brides Dream of Nike's Pretty, Pearlized Jordans

Here comes the bride...and her pearly Jordan sneakers.

Nike has given the iconic Jordan 11 model a pearly white makeover for its 30th anniversary, resulting in this immaculate, wedding-ready take on the shoe.

Creamy white leather wraps the Jordan 11, with some panels receiving a dreamy iridescent finish, reminiscent of the actual jewels.

What's more, the sneakers even come with their own pearl charms, alongside ribbon-style shoelaces, which adds a delicate touch to the already prettified shoe.

Call it the perfect Jordan for a sneaker-loving bride-to-be even.

It's been a massive year for the Jordan Brand, which turned 40, and thus its most iconic models, like the Jordan 11. The brand has released some serious Jordan 11 classics, such as the "Bred" 11 Lows and "Gamma Blue" pairs. Nike has even brought back the legendary "Cool Grey" 11s, which inspired some of its skate shoe designs.

The brand has also introduced some new spins alongside the old, including incredibly ornate pairs that looked like they should be in a museum.

The anniversary festivities only continue with the new "Pearl Jordan 11 sneakers. Retailing for $235, the latest pairs are scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on November 11.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
