Nike's Classically Stylish Jordan Overdresses for Its 30th

“If you’re going to be extra, your 30th birthday is the time to do it,” says the Jordan 11 as it celebrates three decades in sneaker orbit.

As part of Nike’s nine-piece anniversary pack, the classic sneaker silhouette shows out for its milestone with a fresh birthday fit, as one should.

The Jordan 11 has always been one of the dressier siblings in the lineup. Patent leather on a basketball shoe? Michael Jordan knew exactly what he was doing in 1995 when he laced up the “Concords” and turned sneakers into eveningwear. But with Jordans across the line getting snakeskin, suede, and even velvet, the 11 wasn't about to be outdone.

The anniversary pack runs the gamut from retro favorites like the “Gamma Blue” colorway to city exclusives for Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas. Each Jordan 11 shoe get its own luxe leather treatment ranging from purple suede to distressed white leather.

But the one that feels the most extra? A China-exclusive AJ11 shoe that is impressively ornate in its design, like it spent some time interning at Robert Wun.

The upper ditches patent leather for embroidered beadwork stitched into geometric diamonds, layered against textured suede panels.

Rich brown leather wraps the mudguard like a polished belt, while copper-toned silk lines the interior. Even the midsole gets an upgrade in cream suede and paired with a gum outsole that feels more tailored than sporty.

Decadent, rare, and nearly impossible to grab without a flight east, the Air Jordan 11 “China” drops December 1 exclusively in China, while the rest of the collection lands globally on Nike's website.

Good luck securing the luxe one, as this Jordan is the real 30th birthday jewel.

