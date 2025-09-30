Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Classically Stylish Jordan Overdresses for Its 30th

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 5

“If you’re going to be extra, your 30th birthday is the time to do it,” says the Jordan 11 as it celebrates three decades in sneaker orbit. 

As part of Nike’s nine-piece anniversary pack, the classic sneaker silhouette shows out for its milestone with a fresh birthday fit, as one should.

Shop Nike Air Jordan

The Jordan 11 has always been one of the dressier siblings in the lineup. Patent leather on a basketball shoe? Michael Jordan knew exactly what he was doing in 1995 when he laced up the “Concords” and turned sneakers into eveningwear. But with Jordans across the line getting snakeskin, suede, and even velvet, the 11 wasn't about to be outdone.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The anniversary pack runs the gamut from retro favorites like the “Gamma Blue” colorway to city exclusives for Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas. Each Jordan 11 shoe get its own luxe leather treatment ranging from purple suede to distressed white leather. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

But the one that feels the most extra? A China-exclusive AJ11 shoe that is impressively ornate in its design, like it spent some time interning at Robert Wun.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The upper ditches patent leather for embroidered beadwork stitched into geometric diamonds, layered against textured suede panels.

Rich brown leather wraps the mudguard like a polished belt, while copper-toned silk lines the interior. Even the midsole gets an upgrade in cream suede and paired with a gum outsole that feels more tailored than sporty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Decadent, rare, and nearly impossible to grab without a flight east, the Air Jordan 11 “China” drops December 1 exclusively in China, while the rest of the collection lands globally on Nike's website.

Good luck securing the luxe one, as this Jordan is the real 30th birthday jewel.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Is the World’s Best Dad Shoe (Literally)
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
  • Forget Basketball Shoes, Jordan's Branching Out Into Hairy Sneaker-Loafers
  • Jordan’s Skate-Coded Sneaker Becomes an Elderly Stunner
  • The Air Jordan 40 Sneaker Looks Its Age (In a Good Way)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Classically Stylish Jordan Overdresses for Its 30th
  • It's Not Quite BEAMS x Arc'teryx. But Maybe It's Better
  • Do Not Call Crocs' Surprisingly Classy Suede Shoe a "Sneaker-Loafer"
  • adidas’ Most Classic Sneaker Barely Survived Bootcamp
  • NEEDLES Made the Cardigan Great. UNIQLO Makes It for Everyone
  • Yeah, It’s a Vans Skate Shoe. But It’s Also Wearable Art
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now