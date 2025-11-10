Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
From Hardwood to High End, This Legendary Nike Shoe Is Proper Luxury

Written by Max Rossi in Sneakers
Nike
When Michael Jordan was first spotted wearing the glossy Air Jordan 11, he had just returned to the Chicago Bulls after an 18-month hiatus from the NBA, on the brink of quitting the sport. That same year, he carried the team through their most successful season.

Exactly 30 years later, Nike is bringing back the mythical Air Jordan 11 of that season, in a custom colorway, refined with vintage detailing and an unexpected luxury twist.

As the Jordan brand turns 40, we’re actually seeing the comeback of several of its signature models, including the “Black Cat” Jordan 4s, and  "Taxi" Jordan 12s. Many of these are faithful revivals, with only minor updates, such as textural enhancements suited for modern wear. This titular model though is far from a standard relaunch:

For starters, the Air Jordan 11 Rare Air sneaker draws from discarded samples used in the making of its predecessor. Scraps that were once considered “flawed” or "faulty" are given a second chance at life and made central to the design, as has been done, too, with Air Jordan Rare releases before it.

Color-wise, the tones shift from the OG’s monochrome palette to a retro mix of deep royal blue and white, with fire-red and cream accents across the laces and soles. 

Most notably, the entire silhouette gets a luxury leather treatment. Tumbled leather forms the bulk of the upper, replacing the original mesh, while patent leather returns to lend its sapphire mudguards their sheen. These material upgrades are reflected in a slight price increase, with the retro sneaker retailing at about $235.

Long retired from the court, this "Rare Air" iteration of the Air Jordan 11 might not have you shooting hoops, but in terms of style, it’s all but guaranteed to help you score.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
