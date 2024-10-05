Nike's Chunky Jordan 4 *Literally* Looks Like a Skate Shoe Now

The Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker isn't beating the "skate shoe" allegations any time soon, especially while wearing this latest outfit.

According to some early leaks, the Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is set to get the familiar "Pine Green" treatment soon. Cue the "poor man's Nike SBs" comments.

Yes, Nike SB dropped a highly sought-after Air Jordan 4 sneaker collaboration with the same name in 2023. It even wore the same makeup as the Jordan 4 RMs.

The Jordan 4 RM and Nike SB collab center around predominantly white looks, topped with bright green splashes and fuzzy grey suede around the toe. Oh, and the two Jordans also have classic brown gum soles.

With the Jordan 4 RM following in the footsteps of a legit Jordan 4 skate shoe, the remixed model is quite literally living up to its skate-ish aesthetic.

Although pictured above in a kid's size, the Jordan 4 RM "Pine Green" is expected to release options for the entire family.

There's no hard release date for the Jordan 4 RM "Pine Green" yet. But with official images on the internet, hopefully, we're in for an early Christmas with a soon-approaching drop.

But it would be funny if Nike dropped its Jordan 4 RM during March 2025 (Nike SB's collaboration also debuted March).

It'd be even more hilarious if Nike dropped another Jordan 4 RM in the same color as Nike SB's next Jordan 4 collaboration (oh yeah, round two of Nike SB x Jordan is apparently on the way).

Nike finally unleashed its skate-like Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker over the summer, launching the redesigned, skate-worthy model in an abundance of colorways. Already, we've seen the Jordan sneaker released in previously leaked schemes like "Canyon Rust," Bike Air-level "Oxidized Green," and classic "Black/Light Bone" neutrals.

As more fresh colorways like the "Pine Green" keep pouring in, Nike is only just getting started with its chunked-up Jordan 4 "skate shoe."