This Clean Jordan Shoe Already “Cemented” Itself as a Legend. Now, It’s Back
Sneakerheads may have their own Mount Rushmore of Air Jordan 4s. For some, it may be as simple as the first original colorways: "Bred," "Fire Red," "Military Blue," and "White Cement." The first four as the four greatest? Makes sense.
Many of the OGs have seen a revival (or three) since their debuts. It's now time for the "White Cement" pairs to make a comeback, and timing couldn't be better.
The 2025 "White Cement" 4s are a little more special, being that this year is also the Jordan Brand's 40th anniversary. When running back one of the first-ever Jordan 4 colorways, the Jordan Brand wanted to make it as close to the original design as possible. And so the sneaker label worked its magic and made it happen.
The 2025 pairs are super genuine to the 1989 sneaker, down to the shoe's shape, fit, and general feel, per Nike. The latest even includes the iconic "Nike Air" on the heel, , a detail found on the OG sneakers and a few relaunches.
Of course, Nike also drips out the Jordan 4 in the famous "cement" speckles, which land on the midsole, heel, and the signature "Wings" connected to the lace eyelets.
Moreover, this version is also quite luxe, featuring premium crisp white leather through its upper.
After several leaks and early looks, the Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" sneakers are scheduled to drop on May 24 (finally). The pairs will rerelease through Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers for $225.
But the epic Jordan 4 drops don't stop at the "White Cements." Nike's "Black Cat" 4s are also expected to get another chance at life later this year.
What a time to be alive and a Jordan sneakerhead.