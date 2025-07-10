In Neapolitan Ice Cream Flavors, Nike's Slick Skate Shoe Has Never Been Yummier

We all know Nike has flavors. But a triple-tasty Nike Jordan Flight Court sneaker is next-level decadence.

The "Neapolitan" Jordan Flight Court shoe is exactly what it sounds like: A suspiciously sweet chocolate, pink, and cream “skate shoe” that looks good enough to eat. Or shred in.

To be specific, the sneaker sports a pink "Arctic Punch" sock guard with matching laces, a dark brown "Oil Grey" upper, and a light cream "Cave Stone/Muslin" outsole. But "Neapolitan" just sounds so much yummier.

Now, the Jordan Flight Court sneaker isn't an aesthetic three-peat just based on its tri-color scheme alone. It's also a three-part combination of some of Jordan's greatest hits.

Elements of the Air Jordan 3, 4, and 5 are all mixed together throughout the Jordan Flight Court.

It has the AJ 5's mesh paneling at the middle, with a subtle mix of the AJ 3 and 4's thick outsole. It’s the holy trifecta of Jordan sneakers when you really think about it.

Now, when it comes to the Jordan Flight Court, Nike gets busy. From total denim uppers to fuzzy suede iterations, Nike's hybrid “skate shoe” has mad range.

But the "Neapolitan" Flight Court sneaker is by far the yummiest take on this hardwearing sneaker.

Available on Nike’s website for just over $100, the "Neapolitan" Jordan Flight Court joins an ever-growing menu of delectable Nike sneakers like the "Coconut Milk" Air Superfly or the mocha-made Air Jordan 5 sneaker.

Be it a hybrid skate shoe or a classic OG, Nike is never beating the gluttony allegations.

