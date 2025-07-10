Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Neapolitan Ice Cream Flavors, Nike's Slick Skate Shoe Has Never Been Yummier

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
We all know Nike has flavors. But a triple-tasty Nike Jordan Flight Court sneaker is next-level decadence.

The "Neapolitan" Jordan Flight Court shoe is exactly what it sounds like: A suspiciously sweet chocolate, pink, and cream “skate shoe” that looks good enough to eat. Or shred in.

shop the jordan flight court here

To be specific, the sneaker sports a pink "Arctic Punch" sock guard with matching laces, a dark brown "Oil Grey" upper, and a light cream "Cave Stone/Muslin" outsole. But "Neapolitan" just sounds so much yummier.

Now, the Jordan Flight Court sneaker isn't an aesthetic three-peat just based on its tri-color scheme alone. It's also a three-part combination of some of Jordan's greatest hits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Elements of the Air Jordan 3, 4, and 5 are all mixed together throughout the Jordan Flight Court.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It has the AJ 5's mesh paneling at the middle, with a subtle mix of the AJ 3 and 4's thick outsole. It’s the holy trifecta of Jordan sneakers when you really think about it.

Now, when it comes to the Jordan Flight Court, Nike gets busy. From total denim uppers to fuzzy suede iterations, Nike's hybrid “skate shoe” has mad range. 

But the "Neapolitan" Flight Court sneaker is by far the yummiest take on this hardwearing sneaker. 

Available on Nike’s website for just over $100, the "Neapolitan" Jordan Flight Court joins an ever-growing menu of delectable Nike sneakers like the "Coconut Milk" Air Superfly or the mocha-made Air Jordan 5 sneaker.

Be it a hybrid skate shoe or a classic OG, Nike is never beating the gluttony allegations.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
