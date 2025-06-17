Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Creamy Minimalist Runner Looks as Good as Coconut Milk

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Superfly sneaker only knows how to be, well, fly. The sportswear brand tapped Sha'Carri Richardson, one of the fastest and most fashionable runners, to help reintroduce the early 2000s running shoe to the world.

And since the Superfly's big revival, the model's general-release colorways have also been nothing short of stylish.

Shop Nike Air Superfly

The latest drop only maintains the streak, as the breezy Air Superfly emerges in a nice "Coconut Milk" color scheme.

It's a cream version of the sleek runner, which admittedly has always looked more like a fashion shoe than a racing sneaker.

The Air Superfly has gotten some pretty good-looking spins from Nike so far into its comeback era. But "Coconut Milk" is by far its most soothing color scheme yet, further leaning into the shoe's minimalist personality.

After going butter yellow, Nike's Air Superfly lands in this new tasty "Coconut Milk" colorway, which is scheduled to drop at Naked on July 1. The shoes will retail for its usual retail price of $100.

For those wanting this tall glass of "coconut milk" right now, here's a little secret: they're on SVD's website as we speak.

