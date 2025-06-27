Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Sneaker Is Now Delightfully Denim-fied

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's the year of the denim Nike sneakers. Several Swoosh models have slipped into their own pairs of jeans this year, with some even getting special treatments from the iconic denim brand Levi's.

Nike's Jordan Flight Court has now joined the "jeakers," or jean-sneakers, family.

Pleasing blue denim panels pair with breezy leather moments on the latest Jordan Flight Court, resulting in this nice denim-ified version of the skate-style model.

Elsewhere, the Jordan Flight Court, which is essentially a mashup of past Jordan models, is accented with complementary white and yellowish hues.

We've seen denim Nike sneakers and even sneaker-sandal hybrids before. However, 2025 has delivered more than the usual share of Swoosh "jeakers," including classic Air Max 95s wrapped in raw Levi's denim (matching clothes included).

In the mood for denim Jordan "skate shoes?" The new Jordan Flight Court sneakers in "Obsidian/White/Alabaster" are available on Nike Australia's website for $160.

Plus, it's a nice appetizer before the main Flight Court course, a.k.a. Téla D'Amore's second luxe collaboration with the model.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
