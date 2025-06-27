Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Sneaker Is Now Delightfully Denim-fied

It's the year of the denim Nike sneakers. Several Swoosh models have slipped into their own pairs of jeans this year, with some even getting special treatments from the iconic denim brand Levi's.

Nike's Jordan Flight Court has now joined the "jeakers," or jean-sneakers, family.

Pleasing blue denim panels pair with breezy leather moments on the latest Jordan Flight Court, resulting in this nice denim-ified version of the skate-style model.

Elsewhere, the Jordan Flight Court, which is essentially a mashup of past Jordan models, is accented with complementary white and yellowish hues.

Nike

We've seen denim Nike sneakers and even sneaker-sandal hybrids before. However, 2025 has delivered more than the usual share of Swoosh "jeakers," including classic Air Max 95s wrapped in raw Levi's denim (matching clothes included).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the mood for denim Jordan "skate shoes?" The new Jordan Flight Court sneakers in "Obsidian/White/Alabaster" are available on Nike Australia's website for $160.

Plus, it's a nice appetizer before the main Flight Court course, a.k.a. Téla D'Amore's second luxe collaboration with the model.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.