Highsnobiety
This Satisfyingly Textural Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Work of Art

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After helping debut the Jordan Flight Court last year, Who Decides War's Téla D'Amore is back with her second sneaker collaboration.

The designer is releasing another luxe Flight Court shoe, this time in a satisfying "Cocounut Milk" colorway.

The latest is even more textural than the last, featuring fuzzy suede and neat woven touches, all wrapped in the pleasing cream and beige color scheme (pops of red, too).

Like the previous pairs, D'Amore's latest Flight Court sneaker arrives with collaborative branding and a message on the tongue that reads "The World Is Your Court." Oh, and those familiar stitching details are also visible across the shoe, a reflection of Who Decides War's signature designs.

The Jordan Flight Court is a new skate-ish sneaker that borrows its details from the Jordan models that came before it. It hard-launched earlier this year and has seen several solid iterations. However, the best pairs continue to come from the co-founder of Who Decides War.

Before the Flight Court era, Who Decides War had an established relationship with Nike. It worked directly with the sportswear brand to create customized versions of its most classic sneakers, including deconstructed Jordan 1s and denim Air Force 1s.

A proper shoe collab was just the next phase of the partnership.

D'Amore confirmed the newest collaboration in June and even hosted a special dinner during Paris Fashion Week with the latest Flight Court sneaker at the center of it all.

D'Amore's Jordan Flight Court "Coconut Milk" sneakers are now expected to drop sometime in the fall at Nike.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
