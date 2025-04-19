Even Pre-Thrashed, the Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Serious Beige Stunner

Who Decides War's Jordan Flight Court sneaker takes the underrated skate-style shoe to an artful new level with thoughtful colorways and textural stitchwork. It was nice in black but in beige? Beautiful.

Famed for its heavily patched and stitched workwear-leaning clothes, Who Decides War's approach to its Nike collaborations have leaned heavy on the handiwork.

As a result, the Who Decides War Nike shoes are distinguished not only by solid colorways of imminently wearable sneakers, but unique additions that make them that little bit more special.

First seen on Who Decides War co-founder Téla D'Amore, the brand's beige Jordan Flight Court shoe is exactly what you'd expect, in a good way.

Handsome earth-toned colorway on the nubuck paneling, remixed Jumpman logo on the heel, and that unmissable stitching across the sneaker's sumptuous upper. Another banger, in short.

Who Decides War's take on the Jordan Flight Court again elevates a relatively underrated shoe. Compared to the Jordan 4 RM, which had the benefit of launching with a Nigel Sylvester collaboration, the Flight Court has only received moderate attention from sneakerheads despite some truly solid colorways.

All the more power to Who Decides War for shifting the narrative on a deserving silhouette.