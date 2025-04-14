Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Secretly Skate-ish

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

While everyone wanted to be like Mike, every Jordan sneaker wants to be a "Black Cat," even the Jordan Flight Court.

In true "Black Cat" fashion, the Flight Court's hybridized details gets completely bathed in the famous tonal black color scheme, from its smooth upper textures to the embroidered branding to its cushy lining. The results are a nice, clean, all-black version of the skate-ish Jordan model.

Shop Jordan Flight Court
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You'd be forgiven for mistaking the Flight Court for the Jordan 4 RM (they look very, very similar). Like the RM, the Flight Court offers up a low-cut build, shred-worthy design codes, and details plucked from other classic Jordan signature shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

In fact, one of the shoe's biggest inspirations is the Jordan 4, an OG "Black Cat" sneaker (P.S. the "Black Cat" 4s are warming up for their comeback as we speak).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In keeping its new models connected to its past, Nike continues to dress up fresh silhouettes in its most iconic colorways like the "Black Cat" scheme. Previously, the Air Jordan 4 Net and Jordan 4 RM sneaker got "Black Cat" treatments, following in the footsteps of big brother AJ4.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, the Jordan Flight Court has gone "Black Cat," too.

There's no hard release date just yet for the Jordan Flight Court "Black Cat" sneakers. But they are expected to pounce into the scene sometime this year.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These "Black Cat" Jordan 4s Are a Different Kind of Jumpman Feline
    • Sneakers
  • Another Legendary "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Leaps Back into the Game
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Timelessly Clean "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Admirably Stealthy "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Pounces Back
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's *Other* Skate-Coded Jordan Shoe Just Became a Tastefully Tonal Beauty
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Wildly Wavy "Crocs" Keep Coming with the Heat
    • Sneakers
  • The Stone Island Soundsystem Is as Engineered as Its Outerwear
    • Design
  • This "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Secretly Skate-ish
    • Sneakers
  • Converse & CDG PLAY's Chucks Aren't the Simple, Low-Profile Shoes They Once Were
    • Sneakers
  • Japanese Denim Is One Thing. Junya Watanabe x Levi's Is Another
    • Style
  • Zidane’s Legendary adidas Boot Is Back — But Way Softer
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now