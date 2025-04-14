This "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Secretly Skate-ish

While everyone wanted to be like Mike, every Jordan sneaker wants to be a "Black Cat," even the Jordan Flight Court.

In true "Black Cat" fashion, the Flight Court's hybridized details gets completely bathed in the famous tonal black color scheme, from its smooth upper textures to the embroidered branding to its cushy lining. The results are a nice, clean, all-black version of the skate-ish Jordan model.

You'd be forgiven for mistaking the Flight Court for the Jordan 4 RM (they look very, very similar). Like the RM, the Flight Court offers up a low-cut build, shred-worthy design codes, and details plucked from other classic Jordan signature shoes.

In fact, one of the shoe's biggest inspirations is the Jordan 4, an OG "Black Cat" sneaker (P.S. the "Black Cat" 4s are warming up for their comeback as we speak).

In keeping its new models connected to its past, Nike continues to dress up fresh silhouettes in its most iconic colorways like the "Black Cat" scheme. Previously, the Air Jordan 4 Net and Jordan 4 RM sneaker got "Black Cat" treatments, following in the footsteps of big brother AJ4.

Now, the Jordan Flight Court has gone "Black Cat," too.

There's no hard release date just yet for the Jordan Flight Court "Black Cat" sneakers. But they are expected to pounce into the scene sometime this year.