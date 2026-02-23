Jordan Made an Impressive Low-Top Frankenstein Sneaker Out of Its Greatest Hits

The Jordan Brand is fresh off a busy 40th anniversary, marked by tons of hyped releases. The label is still going strong even in the new year, having cooked up a new hybrid sneaker called the Jordan Sixty Plus Low.

The original, taller Jordan Sixty Plus sneaker debuted in 2009 as a mashup of the signature sneakers Michael Jordan wore when he scored, well, 60-plus points.

It featured the toe box of the iconic Jordan 1, while borrowing its heel from the Jordan 2. The Jordan 7's signature "23" lands on the backside. Oh, and it has the Jordan 6's collar.

Everything else is pretty much the Jordan 5, down to the shark-teeth soles.

Nike has now dropped the top of the classic hybrid sneaker, turning it into the Jordan Sixty Plus Low.

Expect all the familiar Frankenstein-level details, minus the collar, of course. The model also promises a crisp leather construction, alongside classic colorways.

So far, the debut lineup includes an all-white and AJ5-coded "Sail/Fire Red" pair. The Jordan Sixty Plus Low is also expected to release in the famous "University Blue" colorway, famously worn by the great Jordan sneakers that inspired it.

For those who enjoy hybrid sneakers in low-top format, especially those of the Jumpman variety, the Jordan Sixty Plus Low is expected to release this spring on Nike's website.

