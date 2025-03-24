A Legendary Colorway Mashup Meets Nike's Flawless Jordan Hybrid

When several legends come together for one Jordan sneaker, it's nothing but pure Jumpman magic.

As promised by sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 2/3 finally launched in the "UNC to Chicago" colorway. Previously seen on a pair of 2020 Jordan 1s, the color scheme is the marriage of the iconic "UNC" and "Chicago" colors, offering an epic blend of collegiate blue, black, red, and white, speaking to MJ's journey from Tar Heel nation to the NBA as a Bull.

That's pretty much how it unfolds on the sleek Jordan 2/3 hybrid, too. The model starts with its usual crisp white leather uppers, followed up with hints of "UNC" blue on the heel and "Chicago" vibes elsewhere.

The Jordan 2/3 really doesn't miss with its colorways, whether looking like "Pure Money" in all-white or dressed up in just the "UNC" blues. But the "UNC to Chicago" colorway is kind of perfect for the Jordan model when you think about it.

Here, you have the "UNC to Chicago" colorway bringing together two great schemes. Then, there's the Jordan 2/3 sneaker, which fuses the upper of the Jordan 2 and the Air-pumped soles of the Jordan 3. It's a lovely color mashup for Jordan's finest sneaker mashup if you will.

If any Jordan 2/3 fans were wondering, the new "UNC to Chicago" pairs are now available at Saint Alfred. The shoes are expected to land at Nike and more stores soon, so keep a close eye out for the nice-looking, low-top Jordans.