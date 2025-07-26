Jordan's Next Great Sneaker Is a Full-on Dad Shoe

And for its next trick, the Jordan Brand will launch its own dad shoe called the Trunner O/S.

That's Trunner O/S, not the Trunner LX, by the way. They're in the same family and even share some similarities in design. But right now, we're talking about the Jordan Trunner O/S dad shoe.

Official images of the Jordan Trunner O/S sneaker have landed, revealing the model's impressive lineup of debut colorways. It also means we're that much closer to the long-awaited release of the Jordan dad shoe.

First, we have the model in a mocha-ish "Cave Stone" scheme, where delicious brown shades top the shoe's sumptuous suede and breezy mesh uppers. Other features, such as cage-like detail, pull tabs, and chunky dadcore-worthy soles, are also splashed with the fall-ready color palette.

Interestingly enough, the Jordan Trunner O/S is expected to drop sometime during the fall on Nike's website. Interested sneakerheads can expect to pay around $115 for the new Jordan dad shoe.

Sneaker leakers, well, leaked the Jordan Trunner back in February. At the time, the new model was believed to be named the Jordan Lor. It may now have a new name. However, it retains the same New Balance meets Jordan Brand energy as before.

From the looks of it, the Jordan Trunner O/S sneaker will receive a pretty sizable rollout. In addition to the "Cave Stone" option, the Jordan model has also appeared in "Triple Black," "Archaeo Brown," and pink.

Eagles quarterback and Jordan Brand man Jalen Hurts also recently debuted an all-red colorway for the Trunner.

