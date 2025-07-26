Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Jordan's Next Great Sneaker Is a Full-on Dad Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And for its next trick, the Jordan Brand will launch its own dad shoe called the Trunner O/S.

That's Trunner O/S, not the Trunner LX, by the way. They're in the same family and even share some similarities in design. But right now, we're talking about the Jordan Trunner O/S dad shoe.

Shop Jordan's New Arrivals

Official images of the Jordan Trunner O/S sneaker have landed, revealing the model's impressive lineup of debut colorways. It also means we're that much closer to the long-awaited release of the Jordan dad shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First, we have the model in a mocha-ish "Cave Stone" scheme, where delicious brown shades top the shoe's sumptuous suede and breezy mesh uppers. Other features, such as cage-like detail, pull tabs, and chunky dadcore-worthy soles, are also splashed with the fall-ready color palette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Interestingly enough, the Jordan Trunner O/S is expected to drop sometime during the fall on Nike's website. Interested sneakerheads can expect to pay around $115 for the new Jordan dad shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sneaker leakers, well, leaked the Jordan Trunner back in February. At the time, the new model was believed to be named the Jordan Lor. It may now have a new name. However, it retains the same New Balance meets Jordan Brand energy as before.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From the looks of it, the Jordan Trunner O/S sneaker will receive a pretty sizable rollout. In addition to the "Cave Stone" option, the Jordan model has also appeared in "Triple Black," "Archaeo Brown," and pink.

Eagles quarterback and Jordan Brand man Jalen Hurts also recently debuted an all-red colorway for the Trunner.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
37.53838.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
3940

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jordan Brand Just Took the Hammer Out
  • Nike's Most Classic Jordan Sneaker Does "Tiffany"
  • Nike's Chocolatey Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Sweet Treat for Feet
  • Nike's Jordan "Skate Shoe" Gone Minty-Fresh
  • Nike's Wildly Breezy Jordan Sneaker Is Also Part...Techy Runner?
What To Read Next
  • A Gorgeous Slip-on Air Max Sneaker for a Beautiful French City
  • One of Fashion's Foremost Geniuses Goes Solo (Again)
  • Jordan's Next Great Sneaker Is a Full-on Dad Shoe
  • Nike's Autumnal Low-Rise Uptempo Is a Timberland Boot in Sneaker Form
  • The Bag of Evan Kinori's Dreams
  • This Is the Future of Frank Ocean’s Jewelry Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now