Highsnobiety
JW Anderson Introduces: Pigeoncore

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
JW Anderson
Brand: JW Anderson

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at JW Anderson's website

Editor's Notes: Jonathan Anderson's whimsical new accessory implores you to consider the pigeon, perhaps the most under-appreciated of birds.

The British designer's 3D printed clutch takes shape as the city-dwelling species. The avian accessory is so realistic that it's sure to garner some sideways stares — at least until you open its right wing, revealing a hidden internal compartment.

Before writing this article, I took it upon myself to Google "pigeoncore," since Gen Z seems to have dreamt up an aesthetic for everything (i.e. Goblincore, Kidcore, and Cottagecore). Amazingly, it exists!

The aesthetic is far from popular, but a few videos on TikTok present Pigeoncore as an appreciation of gray, understated visuals — anything from grayscale clothing to washed-out, desaturated photography. There's even a Pigeoncore Facebook page, a hub of pigeon-related memes, photos, and news.

The internet's smattering of Pigeoncore content really makes you think: pigeons are kind of beautiful. Sure, their bodies are gray, but their throats boast a ring of iridescent feathers. There's nothing chicer than a super-minimalist outfit paired with a stunning statement necklace.

And not all pigeons are gray — there's the pink-necked green pigeon, a pastel wonder; the earth-toned brown frillback pigeon; the regal Victoria crowned pigeon, a velvety navy; and the chartreuse-backed African green pigeon.

Pigeons are capable of serving and with a pigeon in hand, so will you.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
