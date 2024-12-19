Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
For 2025, JW Anderson & UNIQLO Propose That You Dress Like JW Anderson

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
uniqlo
JW Anderson's UNIQLO collaborations make for some of the best warm-weather collections in the market, a nice inversion from the usual tropes (i.e. summer clothes = boring, cold layers = cool). JWA x UNIQLO Spring/Summer 2025 is actually a perfect collection to demonstrate the British designer's acumen, actually, because it's basically just his wardrobe.

Anderson tends to wear a form of ultra-normcore — plain sweaters, blue jeans, dad sneakers — so admirably simple that you'd never know that he's a legitimate fashion genius capable of creating both covetable staples and outrageously excellent statement items.

Shop JWA x UNIQLO
As such, JWA x UNIQLO SS25, appropriately named "Modern Preppy," sure looks a lot like it's inspired directly by JWA's personal wardrobe.

There are some funkier options in there, like vivid striped T-shirts and wide shorts, that Anderson himself likely wouldn't step out in, but the rest could be culled from his personal collection.

uniqlo
The black AirSense blazers, generous collared shirts, straight-leg jeans? Pure JWA.

uniqlo
It's also very classic JWA x UNIQLO, what with the emphasis on wearable items slightly elevated with just a touch of quirk: A laser-printedJWA logo here, a pop of unexpected orange there.

And, of course, there's loads of useful UNIQLO tech under the surface, like quick-drying pique rugby shirts and denim dad hats infused with "UV protection technology," according to UNIQLO.

Stuff like this only further proves how good UNIQLO is at pushing beyond the fast-fashion realm its affordably priced peers occupy. No other company lands bigger collabs or with cleverer partners.

No one makes basics look better, either.

That's the UNIQLO difference, and it's something that JWA knows very well.

uniqlo
Experience it yourself when the Spring/Summer 2025 JWA x UNIQLO collection launches on UNIQLO's site in early January — January 10 in Japan.

