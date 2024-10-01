Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
JW Anderson & UNIQLO FW24, For the Swaggy Fisherman

Written by Jake Silbert
UNIQLO
JW Anderson and UNIQLO's seasonal collaborations are some of the retailer's best work, so classic that it all comes back around to contemporary. And, for Fall/Winter 2024, JW Anderson and UNIQLO hold the line.

The JW Anderson x UNIQLO FW24 collection is everything who enjoys JWA's Britishness could ever want: Tastefully branded knit caps, patterned duffle coats, and more of those fan-favorite pants. Yes, even the JWA UNIQLO pants are good enough to go viral.

JW Anderson typically infuses his UNIQLO lines with ample influence from the traditional clothing of the UK — well, maybe not "traditional" traditional (no kilts here) but you'll find plenty of riffs on the trench coat, the aran sweater, the hunting jacket. Everything you need to look British except the stiff upper lip.

As seen in the FW24 lookbook, shot amidst a lush countryside, JWA and UNIQLO update the wintery trope of the fisherman wardrobe, swagging up several classic outdoorsy layers.

UNIQLO
Standouts include a souffle yarn sweater woven into an ombré that evokes a "brisk ocean seascape," according to UNIQLO, and diamond-stitched scarves laden with UNIQLO's insulating Heattech. In fact, all of the knit bits, from socks to hats, have Heattech built right in, bringing a little new-school technology to JWA's wardrobe staples.

This is the old-meets-new 'tude that makes JWA's UNIQLO collections such a smash.

No nonsense, no pretense, just great, ageless co-ed clothes made even better by JWA's trained eye.

Little wonder the JWA x UNIQLO collections tend to sell out as soon as they drop, yielding plenty of coveted items that tend to hit virality with the quickness. Even in the duo's early days, they devised such sought-after stuff that even the scarves got resold.

Move fast when the JWA x UNIQLO FW24 collection launches mid-October on UNIQLO's website and at its stores — most of this won't last, even with the inevitable restocks.

JW Anderson might be fashion's busiest designer, what with his UNIQLO work, artful mainline brand, massively popular LOEWE creations, and his costuming gigs. And yet everything he touches is gold. How does he do it?

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
