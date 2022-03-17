All Hands on Deck! JW Anderson and Uniqlo Go Sailing For SS22

All hands on deck! Spring/Summer 2022 is the season for sailing – at least, that's what JW Anderson and UNIQLO's latest collaborative collection would have us believe.

Jonathan Anderson is busy. Between his eponymous, LVMH-backed label and serving as Loewe's Creative Director (to an exceptional standard), there's no doubting the man's abilities – but please, let's make sure we don't see the designer burn out.

Loewe's Fall/Winter 2022 show is only days behind us, and its ON Running capsule only days ahead, allowing for ample time to take in Anderson's latest effort alongside UNIQLO.

While the duo's Fall/Winter 2021 collection looked to Peter Rabbit and the full gallery of Beatrix Potter's idyllic countryside world, Spring/Summer 2022 finds itself rooted in sport – sailing, specifically.

The collection makes no promise of giving you your sea legs, but it'll definitely have you looking the part for yacht life.

For the menswear component, shirting makes up a majority of the delivery. As is standard for UNIQLO's designer-led collections, each piece comes in an oversized silhouette, with short sleeve options in chambray, check, and stripes, while long-sleeve versions come plain or with mismatched stripes.

Additional options include nautical outerwear, contrasting polo shirts, striped tees, logo sweats, a whole host of accessories, a pair of shorts, and a pair of jeans.

Womenswear styles include flared hem short sleeve tees, a selection of dresses, a wrap skirt, two outerwear options, polos, a blouse, and cargo-style joggers.

As you'd expect from a nautically-themed collection, there's plenty of white and blue, lots of stripes, and a welcomed splash of greens.

The full JW Anderson x UNIQLO collection launches online and in stores on March 17.