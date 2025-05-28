Kiko Kostadinov Does Denim as Art

There is denim, and then there is Kiko Kostadinov denim. As with all things the Bulgarian fashion designer touches — whether it be baseball caps or clunky dad shoes — Kostadinov’s denim is filled with unconventional twists and advanced craftsmanship.

We already knew this because his debut Levi’s collaboration saw fluffy fur emerging from overdyed denim and off-beat constructions (like jackets that wear their own vest). But Kiko Kostadinov’s newest capsule collection is another level of denim mastery.

Created in Hiroshima, Japan, the new drop is produced in partnership with Konkord Jeans (a company that there is no obvious information about online) made at “one of the world’s most advanced denim manufacturers,” according to Kostadinov.

The fabric is made with traditional, artisanal techniques like hand-dyeing and a carefully calibrated wash to allow an authentic worn-in look while preserving the fabric’s integrity. It’s the kind of slow, careful construction that makes Japanese denim the best in the world.

But the Konkord denim collection is not only distinct because of its craftsmanship, it also comes with the typical Kostadinov design twists.

The back of a pair of roomy carpenter jeans, for instance, presents a complex construction of curved fabric panels, darts, hammer loops, and pockets. Meanwhile, its accompanying jacket has similarly clever details, like a tiny pocket disguised in the sleeve.

This leveled-up denim two-piece will be released in a “dune wash” color on Kiko Kostadinov’s website on May 30 (the darker “phantom wash” colorway will be released later this summer). Then, the following day, it’ll be available from the brand’s Tokyo and Los Angeles flagship stores.

But there isn’t much to go around, only 90 editions of both items were made.

