Normal Hat? Kiko Kostadinov Hat

Kiko Kostadinov has always been five steps ahead of fashion. If his brilliant idiosyncrasies aren't adopted by those who follow in his wake, they ought to be admired as prescient brilliance.

Sounds like a lot of hyperbole to discuss Kostadinov's collaborative New Era hats, but is it?

No, this is Kostadinov again demonstrating why he's the best being Kiko Kostadinov.

This three-piece collaboration with venerable hat label New Era, perhaps an exclusive for the Kiko Kostadinov Tokyo store, is a smart synthesis indicative of Kostadinov's best tendencies.

Kostadinov already knows how to level up the dad cap, as evidenced by his very insider-y OTTO958 lids, a perennial best-seller among a certain stripe of art gallery dude. But this is a bit beyond.

The hat's shape is effectively unchanged, which is maybe the one Kiko-lite element here. One of the exceptional elements of Kostadinov's ready-to-wear is in how it renders wardrobe staples only borderline recognizable through warped seams, unexpected fastenings, and silhouettes defined more by drape than shape.

But that these caps are grounded is actually for the better good. That way, everyone can appreciate Kostadinov cutting "conventional" dad hats from the rich textiles he typically utilizes for outerwear and trousers, yielding some especially sumptuous strapbacks.

A little bit of contrast stitching to hit Kostadinov's inimitable flavor of avant workwear, the classic number logo to wink to those who know, and the relatively new Kiko Kostadinov K-ish logo at the forehead for a little sport meets suave styling. Simple, strong.

Pretty impressive that Kostadinov, the man who may be more responsible than anyone else for boosting the profile of ASICS shoes, is so capable of covering your hands and feet with such distinctive POV.

Presumably due to the fine fabrication, these caps are a bit more than your average New Era hat at ¥26,400 (about $180) but that's the cost of doing business with an artiste like Kostadinov. You can find boring, cost-effective clothes anywhere else.