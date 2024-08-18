Kiko Kostadinov's Fluffy Levi's Denim Makes a Grande Entrance

Kiko Kostadinov and Levi's highly-anticipated collaboration is closer than you think.

The iconic denim brand and eponymous fashion label have been teasing their team-up for months, dating back to a preview of a co-branded jeans tag shared on Kiko Kostadinov's Instagram story in December.

Fast forward to January, collaborative denim pieces made their runway debut at Kiko Kostadinov's Paris Fashion Week presentation, giving fans a better taste of what's to come.

Now, after all that buildup, the long-awaited Kiko Kostadinov x Levi's drop has finally arrived. I can almost hear the collective sigh of relief.

The collaboration between Kiko Kostadinov and Levi's brings a new spin on classic denim, featuring Kiko's unconventional twists and turns.

Kiko's reworked Levi's jeans boast roomy fits, traditional metal grommets, and, for some, fluffy fur details, rendered in fall-worthy black and brown colors. At the same time, coordinating denim jackets top off the collection with hybrid vest-style constructions, offbeat pockets, and equally hairy trims.

Kiko Kostadinov and Levis' collab marries Levi's classic workwear with the designer's unexpected asymmetry and forward-thinking tastes.

Kiko Kostadinov's Levis' collection has been in the works for months and is now scheduled to drop on August 22 (finally!). But it's hardly the fashion brand's first collaboration worth mentioning.

The London-based brand has become super tight with ASICS in recent years, growing from taking spins on iconic modes to having its own high-end sub-label. The friendship has grown so much that Kiko Kostadinov Studio has an in-house role at ASICS.

Kiko Kostadinov's womenswear line was also linked with Hysteric Glamour in 2022, bringing the infamous skirt pants, or "skants," to the forefront of the Y2K-worthy collection.

Like everything Kiko Kostadinov touches, the Levi's line is also Kiko gold.