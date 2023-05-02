Sign up to never miss a drop
Kristen Stewart Finally Nailed Met Gala Chanel

in StyleWords By Aerin Daniel

It's fashion biggest night, Met Gala 2022, and Kristen Stewart has finally, convincingly made the case for Chanel resort.

The former Twilight star just walked Met Gala 2023's red carpet in look #5 from that 2016 Cruise collection: oversized satin trousers, a short blazer, and an intricately knotted black tie.

Stewart's outfit followed this year's theme by pulling from the Chanel archives — not a surprise — but stood tall amidst a collection of looks that repeatedly featured ugly bows, pearls on pearls on pearls, and boring suiting.

This isn't Stewart's Met Gala debut either. She's attended a few times, and none of her outfits have made the same splash.

Take 2019, for example, when she tried to make 90's eyebrows come back. It wasn’t working.

Or in 2021, when Stewart showed up in a different pair of white pants (and tried to make the high ponytail a thing).

Tonight was unarguably her best Met Gala look yet. It wasn't exciting that the former Twilight actor showed up in Chanel, considering she's been the face of many ad campaigns and repped the brand repeatedly, of course.

But Stewart still looked effortlessly cool – Her hair was slicked back, her hands hung in her pockets in almost every snap, and her socks peeked out of her baggy trousers. We love it.

