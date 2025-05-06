Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Details You Missed From the Met Gala’s Best Looks

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Yes, that was a huge piano strapped onto André 3000’s back. And yes, Teyana Taylor’s sharp-shouldered, highly-accessorized, rose-themed look was a stunner. As expected, this year's Met Gala red carpet once again delivered a bevy of viral moments.

A-listers arrived in their droves to The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, dressed in custom-made tailoring for the biggest night on the fashion calendar. Their looks were guided by this year’s “Tailored for You” dress code, a nod to The Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But amongst the excitement of all the camera flashes and celebrity cameos, some notable details slipped somewhat under the radar. Archival Margiela grails, rappers DIY-ing together outfits, celebrity brands being revived… there’s a lot to unpack which you might’ve missed in the chaos of the first Monday in May.

Doechii’s Louis Vuitton face tattoo

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After a breakout year, Doechii made her Met Gala debut in Louis Vuitton. And just in case the monogram branding on her blazer or the Damier-checkered shorts didn’t make it clear enough who designed her outfit, the rapper had tiny LV branding stamped on her right cheek. It’s all about those small touches. 

A$AP Rocky's DIY

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“I just made this today,” A$AP Rocky chuckled when our Met Gala reporters asked him about his bedazzled umbrella with a gun-shaped handle. And it wasn’t just the umbrella that Rocky had a large part in fashioning together, the entire look was by his brand AWGE (available now from its website).

And that includes the AWGE-branded sunglasses, a one-of-a-kind pair of Wayfarers with natural diamonds and gemstones, courtesy of his new role as Ray-Ban's creative director.

André 3000 revives his old brand

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

André 3000 wins the award for the wildest outfit of the night, showing up wearing a baby grand piano as if it’s a backpack. However, this wasn’t just an absurd statement piece but part of the roll-out for a new piano-based album and the grand reveal of his brand: benji bixby, an evolution of André’s beloved late ‘00s fashion line named Benjamin Bixby.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Jeremy Pope’s vintage Margiela

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Jeremy Pope donned Maison Margiela's vintage “semi couture” bodice from 1997, one of many defining items from the Belgian designer's pioneering career. And a rare grail to find. Perfectly sculpted to the actor's body, this witty take on the "tailored” theme really is cut from a different cloth.

Tailoring by the Black Panther's costume designer

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Judging by the reaction both amongst my peers and online, Teyana Taylor has won the Met Gala. No "Met Gala best dressed" list is complete without her. The brains behind her spectacular suit and long coat is Ruth E. Carter, the first black woman to win an Oscar for best costume design and the costume designer behind Black Panther (2018).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Pharrell’s pearl jacket 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, Pharrell wore Louis Vuitton. But not as obvious as him doing so is the fact that his top half wasn’t just any old blazer, but a convention-shucking, pearl-beaded masterpiece.

Willy Chavarria matching outfits with Maluma

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Willy Chavarria didn’t only design a custom Pachuco-inspired look for Colombian singer Maluma, he also made himself a matching outfit. Chavarria's pink blazer and black shirt coordinating with Maluma’s hat will not be a coincidence, these two have arrived as a pair. It’s double trouble.

Oh, and that Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch Maluma is wearing? That’s valued at a cool $5,000,000. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Timberland x LUAR

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A classic Timberland boot combines with 18th-century footwear, thanks to New York-based label LUAR. But unfortunately, if you're in the market for a pair, these are bespoke for actress Myha’la made in Italy using moiré fabric.

When Savile Row suiting meets Moncler

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

A trio of notable names made Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's couple fashion moment possible: Edward Enninful OBE, European editorial director of Condé Nast, worked with Ozwald Boateng, the pioneering tailor exploring his Ghanian heritage on London's famous Savile row, as well as technical outerwear experts Moncler.

Rihanna is pregnant

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Okay, you probably didn’t miss this one. But, just in case you did: Fashionably late in Marc Jacobs, Rihanna debuted what is her third baby bump with rapper and the year's Met Gala co-chair, A$AP Rocky.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$1,000.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • Who Decides War Deconstructs its Deconstructed Met Gala Tailoring
  • Black Designers That May, May Not, But Should Appear at the Met Gala
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
What To Read Next
  • Four Cult Classics, Four Limited-Edition Drops
  • The Details You Missed From the Met Gala’s Best Looks
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • Who Decides War Deconstructs its Deconstructed Met Gala Tailoring
  • The Met's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Exhibit, Explained By Its Curator
  • How Our Legacy's Modestly Flat Shoe Became a Sleeper Non-Sneaker Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now