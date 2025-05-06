The Details You Missed From the Met Gala’s Best Looks

Yes, that was a huge piano strapped onto André 3000’s back. And yes, Teyana Taylor’s sharp-shouldered, highly-accessorized, rose-themed look was a stunner. As expected, this year's Met Gala red carpet once again delivered a bevy of viral moments.

A-listers arrived in their droves to The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, dressed in custom-made tailoring for the biggest night on the fashion calendar. Their looks were guided by this year’s “Tailored for You” dress code, a nod to The Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

But amongst the excitement of all the camera flashes and celebrity cameos, some notable details slipped somewhat under the radar. Archival Margiela grails, rappers DIY-ing together outfits, celebrity brands being revived… there’s a lot to unpack which you might’ve missed in the chaos of the first Monday in May.

Doechii’s Louis Vuitton face tattoo

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After a breakout year, Doechii made her Met Gala debut in Louis Vuitton. And just in case the monogram branding on her blazer or the Damier-checkered shorts didn’t make it clear enough who designed her outfit, the rapper had tiny LV branding stamped on her right cheek. It’s all about those small touches.

A$AP Rocky's DIY

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“I just made this today,” A$AP Rocky chuckled when our Met Gala reporters asked him about his bedazzled umbrella with a gun-shaped handle. And it wasn’t just the umbrella that Rocky had a large part in fashioning together, the entire look was by his brand AWGE (available now from its website).

And that includes the AWGE-branded sunglasses, a one-of-a-kind pair of Wayfarers with natural diamonds and gemstones, courtesy of his new role as Ray-Ban's creative director.

André 3000 revives his old brand

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

André 3000 wins the award for the wildest outfit of the night, showing up wearing a baby grand piano as if it’s a backpack. However, this wasn’t just an absurd statement piece but part of the roll-out for a new piano-based album and the grand reveal of his brand: benji bixby, an evolution of André’s beloved late ‘00s fashion line named Benjamin Bixby.

Jeremy Pope’s vintage Margiela

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Jeremy Pope donned Maison Margiela's vintage “semi couture” bodice from 1997, one of many defining items from the Belgian designer's pioneering career. And a rare grail to find. Perfectly sculpted to the actor's body, this witty take on the "tailored” theme really is cut from a different cloth.

Tailoring by the Black Panther's costume designer

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Judging by the reaction both amongst my peers and online, Teyana Taylor has won the Met Gala. No "Met Gala best dressed" list is complete without her. The brains behind her spectacular suit and long coat is Ruth E. Carter, the first black woman to win an Oscar for best costume design and the costume designer behind Black Panther (2018).

Pharrell’s pearl jacket

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Of course, Pharrell wore Louis Vuitton. But not as obvious as him doing so is the fact that his top half wasn’t just any old blazer, but a convention-shucking, pearl-beaded masterpiece.

Willy Chavarria matching outfits with Maluma

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Willy Chavarria didn’t only design a custom Pachuco-inspired look for Colombian singer Maluma, he also made himself a matching outfit. Chavarria's pink blazer and black shirt coordinating with Maluma’s hat will not be a coincidence, these two have arrived as a pair. It’s double trouble.

Oh, and that Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch Maluma is wearing? That’s valued at a cool $5,000,000.

Timberland x LUAR

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A classic Timberland boot combines with 18th-century footwear, thanks to New York-based label LUAR. But unfortunately, if you're in the market for a pair, these are bespoke for actress Myha’la made in Italy using moiré fabric.

When Savile Row suiting meets Moncler

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A trio of notable names made Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's couple fashion moment possible: Edward Enninful OBE, European editorial director of Condé Nast, worked with Ozwald Boateng, the pioneering tailor exploring his Ghanian heritage on London's famous Savile row, as well as technical outerwear experts Moncler.

Rihanna is pregnant

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Okay, you probably didn’t miss this one. But, just in case you did: Fashionably late in Marc Jacobs, Rihanna debuted what is her third baby bump with rapper and the year's Met Gala co-chair, A$AP Rocky.