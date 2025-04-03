Levi’s Destroyed Its Latest 501s. Then, Patchworked Them Back Together

Levi’s latest 501 jeans look like they’ve lived a life.

These tattered and torn jeans — featuring big rips, faded fabric, and loose hems — don’t only hold the wear and tear of thoroughly lived-in pants, but they also come with the repairs.

Patchworked across the jeans is off-white cotton fabric, normally utilized to create pockets, faux-repairing the jeans faux-distressing. Plus, there are extra patchwork denim reinforcements and added stitching fixing all the areas where the jeans are worn down.

Of course, all these signs of damage and spots of reparations are fake, just like any pair of pre-ripped jeans are made to look pre-worn. Levi’s new 501s take that concept to the next level, they are mightily pre-distressed and pre-patchworked.

Plus, for a full look, there’s a matching purposefully raggedy trucker jacket available as part of a two-piece Slake collection.

Currently only available to shop in Japan, where the Levi’s lore runs deep and the finest handmade Levi's are produced, this two-piece collection is available now from the brand’s website.

Without quite going into the exhaustive details of Levi's limited-edition $900 Homer pants (those were handstitched by artisans to look like 100-year-old jeans exhumed from a miner’s grave), these jeans are a detailed recreation of a look normally only achievable through years of thrashing.