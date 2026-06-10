BAPE'S adidas Runner Is a Track STA

With the help of adidas, BAPE is putting its streetwear swag in sport mode. The Adizero EVO SL sneaker is a classic adidas runner with some big BAPE aura splashed across the side.

It's the perfect mix of an athletic sneaker and a classic BAPE STA, a marriage of streetwear and track that works surprisingly well.

Like, if you want to get a fit off on your hot girl walks or run club link-ups — this is your shoe. Even for the athletically adverse, this shoe holds its weight in multiple arenas.

For starters, the Adizero EVO SL wears a simple mesh upper and enlarged Three Stripes on the side, a hallmark across all of the Three Stripes' Adizero models. So far, so standard. adidas ups the ante with bold splashes of signature BAPE staples, including the Shooting Star logo, colorful camo inserts and a Gorilla BAPE logo at the heel.

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While this is not the first time BAPE and adidas have collabed on a crossover sneaker, this is by far the most sporty iteration.

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In the past, though, adidas has BAPE-ified some of its hardest hitters like the Samba STA or the Orketro Brazil sneaker. But now, BAPE is ready to take over the tracks and is doing so in style. And honestly, is there any other way to do it?

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