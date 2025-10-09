Jonathan Anderson May Have Left LOEWE But Not Before Designing His Own On Dad Shoe

LOEWE was early to see the beauty in On Running’s cutting-edge, ultra-bouncy shoes, a favorite of prior creative director Jonathan Anderson. Even without Anderson at the helm, the Spanish fashion house is continuing to make them its own.

The LOEWE x On Cloudsolo sneaker is the first shoe co-designed by both brands.

After three years of producing limited-edition versions of On’s signature shoes, each imbued with tasteful hits of branding and dressed in artful color palettes, LOEWE built an On sneaker from the ground up.

The resulting sneaker is still distinctly On, though.

The Swiss sportswear label’s signature CloudTec technology, where holes are carved into the midsole for superior cushioning, still grounds the shoe. Plus, the technical mesh upper composed of semi-translucent yarns is the kind of state-of-the-art fabrication we’ve come to expect from On.

However, the Cloudsolo is notably sleeker than your typical On running shoe. The innovative CloudTec cushioning holes are less prominent than usual, and the simplicity of the upper’s paneling only adds to the restraint. LOEWE brings refinement to On’s performance-focused world. (Again.)

Together with matching urbane tracksuits and tight-fitting performance clothes, the Cloudsolo is dropping on October 16 via On's website.

It’s fitting that LOEWE should get its own signature On shoe.

Before LVMH Prize-nominated fashion brands, buzzy Berlin boutiques, and world-famous two-time Emmy Award-winning actors were all lining up for their own On collections, LOEWE was there creating pastel perfect sneakers. This is their sixth collection together.

The collaboration now officially spans across multiple LOEWE creative directors, with Jonathon Anderson having departed the post to join Dior and the duo behind New York fashion label Proenza Schouler joining the brand. (They presented their first LOEWE collection only last week in Paris, ICYMI.)

That longstanding commitment to beautifying sporty sneakers has reaped its rewards, and now LOEWE has been given the keys to create its own beautiful sporty sneakers.

