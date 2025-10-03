Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Still Modern, Still LOEWE

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

LOEWE's Spring/Summer 2026 collection wasn't just another collection. This presentation marked a new era for Spanish luxury house as its fresh-faced creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, debuted their first presentation since taking the helm.

Also, Solange was there.

Shop SSENSE

Although new to the world of LOEWE, McCollough and Hernandez have been in the fashion industry for a long stretch, having overseen the award-winning New York label Proenza Schouler for over 20 years.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

They stepped into their new roles at LOEWE early this spring, succeeding Jonathan Anderson after he headed off to Dior. Big shoes to fill. But fill they did.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

McCollough and Hernandez's LOEWE debut is rich in color, texture, and spirit, as modern as Anderson's LOEWE but from an utterly distinct POV.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Progressive, adventurous fare was the order of the day, with some of the exaggerated shapes and explosive textural dynamics feeling like knowing references to some of Anderson's famously inventive looks, but McCollough and Hernandez's LOEWE maintains a more structured approach to form that grounds the wilder fare with comparative classics.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dynamic forms were shaped of warped seams, wrapped dresses, and base layers rendered nearly unrecognizable by crumpled fabrics that fell in upon themselves. But there was also a commercial consciousness at play, epitomized by overtly branded hoodies and turtlenecks. Other LOEWE signatures, including crisp leather totes and enormous sunglasses, were similarly represented alongside innovations like an opaque, Cinderella-style "glass" slipper with inner socks.

There were no skate shoes or, really, hardly any sneakers besides a newly flattened LOEWE ballerina. But given McCollough and Hernandez's prior relationship with the world's most famous skateboarding brand, perhaps we'll finally see that LOEWE x Vans collab come to fruition later down the road.

"Our task is to carry [LOEWE's] spirit forward, interpreting it through our own distinct lens." McCollough and Hernandez said in the show notes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On that front, their debut was an absolute success.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Luxury? Normalcy
  • In New York, Everything Revolves Around Bottoms
  • For SS26, Junya Watanabe & New Balance Bulk Up
  • This Is (Still) the Golden Age of Old Folks Selling New Clothes
  • The LOEWE Vans Get Their Handsewn Flowers
What To Read Next
  • Nike Turned an Already-Luxe Leather Air Max Into a Straight-up Gem
  • Nike Gives a Velvet-Covered Classic the Love (& Flowers) It Deserves
  • The Virgil Abloh Archive Is More Than the Sum of Its 20,000 Parts (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Day in Milan with Onitsuka Tiger and Anfisa Letyago
  • Telfar's Timberlands Are Anything but Work Boots
  • Still Modern, Still LOEWE
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now