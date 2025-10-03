Still Modern, Still LOEWE

LOEWE's Spring/Summer 2026 collection wasn't just another collection. This presentation marked a new era for Spanish luxury house as its fresh-faced creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, debuted their first presentation since taking the helm.

Although new to the world of LOEWE, McCollough and Hernandez have been in the fashion industry for a long stretch, having overseen the award-winning New York label Proenza Schouler for over 20 years.

They stepped into their new roles at LOEWE early this spring, succeeding Jonathan Anderson after he headed off to Dior. Big shoes to fill. But fill they did.

McCollough and Hernandez's LOEWE debut is rich in color, texture, and spirit, as modern as Anderson's LOEWE but from an utterly distinct POV.

Progressive, adventurous fare was the order of the day, with some of the exaggerated shapes and explosive textural dynamics feeling like knowing references to some of Anderson's famously inventive looks, but McCollough and Hernandez's LOEWE maintains a more structured approach to form that grounds the wilder fare with comparative classics.

Dynamic forms were shaped of warped seams, wrapped dresses, and base layers rendered nearly unrecognizable by crumpled fabrics that fell in upon themselves. But there was also a commercial consciousness at play, epitomized by overtly branded hoodies and turtlenecks. Other LOEWE signatures, including crisp leather totes and enormous sunglasses, were similarly represented alongside innovations like an opaque, Cinderella-style "glass" slipper with inner socks.

There were no skate shoes or, really, hardly any sneakers besides a newly flattened LOEWE ballerina. But given McCollough and Hernandez's prior relationship with the world's most famous skateboarding brand, perhaps we'll finally see that LOEWE x Vans collab come to fruition later down the road.

"Our task is to carry [LOEWE's] spirit forward, interpreting it through our own distinct lens." McCollough and Hernandez said in the show notes.

On that front, their debut was an absolute success.

