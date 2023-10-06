Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Loro Piana’s Cozy Cocoons Are Luxury as Self-Care

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez
1 / 12
Loro Piana

Loro Piana, the Italian company known for its high-quality cashmere and wools, says “cocooning” is self-care. Inspired by caterpillars that wrap themselves up in protective coating until they emerge as butterflies, Loro Piana’s cocooning collection was first introduced in 2022 with an emphasis on comforting womenswear. Now, it expands to men. Cozy clothes for everyone!

The Fall 2023 cocooning collection, available October 12 via Loro Piana’s website, brings flowy, relaxed garments to all genders. Materials such as Aircash, a thinner version of cashmere that’s just as warm, and cashmere fleece, a knitted fabric that emphasizes texture, are left undyed to preserve their natural color and integrity.

For women, Loro Piana’s cocooning collection offers maxi dresses for lounging or a cozy day out, off-the-shoulder baggy sweaters with matching drawstring pants, chunky sweaters, and undergarments like tank tops. 

1 / 19
Loro Piana

For men to enjoy the coziness of cocooning, the collection offers a knit sweater. There's also a hoodie in the campaign imagery, suggesting that there may be more to the men's cocooning than the product imagery implies. With some finessing, the women’s items are drapey enough to be gender-neutral, though. Loro Piana also offers socks and slippers, the latter of which is lined with cashfur, a cashmere and silk blend that’s extra warm for those chilly nights in. 

Loro Piana’s cocooning collection is stunning, with an emphasis on sensory comfort that can be felt through the screen. Self-care has no gender, and it’s about time Loro Piana followed suit.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon Taffeta Hiker 2 Way
and wander
$350
We Recommend
  • Model wearing Prada iris Mohair hat in color purple
    31 Italian Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 Linen Shirts To Keep You Cool This Summer
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    'Succession' May Be Over But Quiet Luxury is Still Part of the Meta
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Sorry, Gen Z: Skinny Jeans Are Officially Back
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Loro Piana Announces Its Latest Collab With Team Europe For The 2023 Ryder Cup
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Loro Piana's Fall/Winter 2023 Cocoon Collection
    Loro Piana’s Cozy Cocoons Are Luxury as Self-Care
    • Style
  • A model wears Chanel flip-flops on the SS24 runway
    At Fashion Week, Footwear Fell Flat — Literally
    • Style
  • valentine's day dunks 2024
    Valentine’s Day Dunks Are for Sole-Mates
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA ONE ONE's Huaka Origins running sneaker in a green "Celery" colorway
    HOKA's Most Overbranded Shoe Is Suddenly More Palatable
    • Sneakers
  • ivy park adidas black collection
    Okay, IVY PARK & adidas' Final Drop Is Actually Good (Maybe Its Best)
    • Style
  • Patta/Nike
    Patta & Nike’s FC Barcelona Collab Runs Deep
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023