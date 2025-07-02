Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Once a Mere Hairstyle, the Mullet Is Now a Dress Code

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style

If fashion designers formulated a new law of physics, it’d likely read as a “the longer the coats, the shorter the shorts” theorem of proportion.

At Paris and Milan's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion week shows this past June, that concept was put into action by way of a mass cropping of pants and lengthening of their outerwear hems. We're talking itsy-bitsy teeny-tinies underneath coats that all but hit the floor, amounting in an armada of literal high-low menswear.

Shop Shorts
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From Wales Bonner to Craig Green, Lemaire to Auralee, and Prada to Louis Vuitton, there was an abundance of these sweeping, breezy trench coats that fluttered above boxer-like briefs and silky button-downs. Certain outfits conjured up a sense of the wearer having thrown their clothes on in a hurry, while others proposed modern page-boy prep. 

At Dries Van Noten, an overcoat hung ever so idly off a model's shoulders, concealing an orange-patterned ensemble. Running an errand in our pajamas, are we? Elsewhere, an outermost robe covered a shirt and tie by Hed Mayner for a leg-baring, flasher-core uniform both kinky and casual.

Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
1 / 7

Is this a response to climate change's wacky weather? Cold mornings, hot noons, freezing aircon?

Prada
1 / 7
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Or have people just become tired of “summer staples”, the laziness and limits of the concept, its temperature versus time-of-day paradigm? Consider this a pitch then, for transitional wear that intends to move not (just) between seasons, but places and occasions.

Not quite business in the front but certainly party in the back, the juxtaposition of barely-there with big 'n baggy perfectly ties in with what has been fashion's latest declarative appreciation of polarities, thermal and otherwise. Think, for instance, of Dior's romantic workwear or Saint Laurent's powdery power suits

Precursors to this percolating high-low mixing of shorts with long jackets already appeared at Paris Women's a few months ago, where bulky ‘80s blazers were worn sans bottoms altogether.

These looks and their spawn evade, if not outright defy, gendered styling and shapes. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Clearly, high-low no longer refers to tacky prom gowns, mullets, or the pairing of cheap and expensive. It's a new sartorial axiom that manifests in what'll be next year's paramount code of dress.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back
  • Camo Shorts Are Once Again Unhidden
  • Here's to a Season of Short Shirts & Shorts That Aren’t
  • It's a Polo Shirt Summer
  • Butter Yellow Is Not a Trend
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Classy Dad Shoe Looks Sharp In a Canadian Tuxedo
  • Engineered Garments' New Designers Will Continue Engineering Garments (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s All-New Super Skinny Air Max Sneaker Carries the Dad Shoe Torch
  • Once a Mere Hairstyle, the Mullet Is Now a Dress Code
  • He's Got Game: Carlos Alcaraz Has Already Won Wimbledon with His Style Alone
  • Vans' Studded Leather Skate Shoe Is Skatepark Couture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now