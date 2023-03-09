Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Courtside Access Granted for Lou Adler & His Nike Zoom Vomero 5s

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Ah yes, another Lou Adler 'fit to cleanse our palate. The record producer and veteran dripster appeared at the Lakers and Warriors game on March 5, maintaining his courtside style reign with some new heat on his feet: the Nike Zoom Vomero 5s.

Yep. Even The Rocky Horror Picture Show producer couldn't resist hopping on the Vomero wave.

Specifically, Adler flexed the model's 2019 "Lime Green" scheme, which sees the bright hue join black and white hints on the model's unique build of synthetic leather and plastic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

As for his 'fit, Adler played on the green vibes with khaki-colored layers and a pop of color on his neckpiece, upholding his mastery of superb color coordination. What can I say? The man's still got it.

I must say: Vomero's are a refreshing break from his Crocs rotation. And let me be clear: this is in no way a diss to his Crocs moments or the shoes in general. I very much enjoy Adler's ensembles featuring the coveted clogs (his look with Salehe Bembury collab was just one big chef's kiss).

It's just pleasing to me — a sneaker lover — see Adler switch up his footwear with a model making quite an impressive comeback.

Seriously, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 agenda is in full swing. The recently-revived shoe has seen plenty of solid drops like Adler's pair, the "Photon Dust," and the forthcoming "Worn Blue.

Keep 'em coming. More Zomeros for Adler's courtside 'fits, please.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
