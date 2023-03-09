Courtside Access Granted for Lou Adler & His Nike Zoom Vomero 5s

Ah yes, another Lou Adler 'fit to cleanse our palate. The record producer and veteran dripster appeared at the Lakers and Warriors game on March 5, maintaining his courtside style reign with some new heat on his feet: the Nike Zoom Vomero 5s.

Yep. Even The Rocky Horror Picture Show producer couldn't resist hopping on the Vomero wave.

Specifically, Adler flexed the model's 2019 "Lime Green" scheme, which sees the bright hue join black and white hints on the model's unique build of synthetic leather and plastic.

As for his 'fit, Adler played on the green vibes with khaki-colored layers and a pop of color on his neckpiece, upholding his mastery of superb color coordination. What can I say? The man's still got it.

I must say: Vomero's are a refreshing break from his Crocs rotation. And let me be clear: this is in no way a diss to his Crocs moments or the shoes in general. I very much enjoy Adler's ensembles featuring the coveted clogs (his look with Salehe Bembury collab was just one big chef's kiss).

It's just pleasing to me — a sneaker lover — see Adler switch up his footwear with a model making quite an impressive comeback.

Seriously, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 agenda is in full swing. The recently-revived shoe has seen plenty of solid drops like Adler's pair, the "Photon Dust," and the forthcoming "Worn Blue.

Keep 'em coming. More Zomeros for Adler's courtside 'fits, please.