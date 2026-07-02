Skateboard P Finally Made His Own Vans. Kind of

If you didn't see Louis Vuitton's Vans era coming, then you don't know Skateboard P very well.

Before Pharrell Williams was the Men's Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, he was a certified skater boy, and now his Virginia Beach shredder lore is manifesting in a Vans-esque Louis Vuitton sneaker that's just missing a Jazz Stripe and a board to sit on.

Just like a classic Vans Old Skool or Authentic sneaker, the Louis V skate shoe wears the signature vulcanized midsole and thick laces that have become all but synonymous with Vans sneakers.

Luxe crocodile skin zhuzhes up the upper in the sweetest candy apple red colorway. Instead of your standard ripstop pull-tab, though, Skateboard P's shredder sports LV's signature vachetta "Leaf" leather zipper pull tab you'd see on the end of any number of coveted Speedy P9 bags.

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Now, fashion thrives on symbiotic relationships. Mostly. And as they say, imitation is the highest form of flattery, but that doesn't mean Vans is above a bit of friendly trolling.

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When Mr. Williams first teased the luxury thrasher, Vans responded in kind with an Instagram post poking fun at the similarities between the Combi and Vans' own Authentic sneaker using one of Pharrell's own lyrics for the caption. Regardless of which shoe you prefer, you have to admit that's some grade A trolling right there. It’s ok, though, Pharrell is in on the joke too.

To be fair, though, LV isn't the only moodboard Vans has found itself on lately. From Loewe to Bottega Veneta, everybody wants a piece of that Vans pie.

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