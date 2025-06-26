Luxurious Birkenstock Sneakers, by Louis Vuitton's Footwear Mastermind

Thibo Denis is launching his debut Birkenstock collaboration. However, this isn't the footwear designer’s first rodeo, he was working behind the scenes when Birkenstock released one of its most hyped collections to date.

As head of footwear for Dior Homme, working with then-creative director Kim Jones, Thibo Denis was the brains behind its techy rollercoaster-buckled Birkenstock sandals. (As well as masterminding hyped collaborations like the Nike x Dior Air Jordan and the brand’s monogrammed Converse Chuck 70s.)

Now the designer is busy working at Louis Vuitton, under the supervision of Pharrell, churning out chunky skate-coded sneakers and buttery soft leather footwear.

But he's also found time to cook up an outdoorsy, mule-ified pair of Birkenstocks.

Unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, Denis is collaborating with Birkenstock’s high-end 1774 line.

Photos shared by the LV footwear designer present a rugged suede pair of chunky outdoorsy sneakers with the heel chopped off to create a sneaker-mule. However, unveiled at an event at Paris Fashion Week was a wider range of Denis-designed shoes.

There was a more sporty suede sneaker on offer (its heel portion fully intact) with exaggerated thick laces. There were no sandals to be found, though.

Although still synonymous with cork-soled slip-ons, Birkenstock has been expanding its range of sporty sneakers and chunky workwear-imbued boots of late. And now it’s gotten one of the most hyped sneaker designers in the biz to further its non-sandal offerings.

