Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Luxurious Birkenstock Sneakers, by Louis Vuitton's Footwear Mastermind

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Thibo Denis is launching his debut Birkenstock collaboration. However, this isn't the footwear designer’s first rodeo, he was working behind the scenes when Birkenstock released one of its most hyped collections to date.

As head of footwear for Dior Homme, working with then-creative director Kim Jones, Thibo Denis was the brains behind its techy rollercoaster-buckled Birkenstock sandals. (As well as masterminding hyped collaborations like the Nike x Dior Air Jordan and the brand’s monogrammed Converse Chuck 70s.)

Shop Birkenstock
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now the designer is busy working at Louis Vuitton, under the supervision of Pharrell, churning out chunky skate-coded sneakers and buttery soft leather footwear

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But he's also found time to cook up an outdoorsy, mule-ified pair of Birkenstocks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, Denis is collaborating with Birkenstock’s high-end 1774 line. 

Photos shared by the LV footwear designer present a rugged suede pair of chunky outdoorsy sneakers with the heel chopped off to create a sneaker-mule. However, unveiled at an event at Paris Fashion Week was a wider range of Denis-designed shoes.

There was a more sporty suede sneaker on offer (its heel portion fully intact) with exaggerated thick laces. There were no sandals to be found, though. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although still synonymous with cork-soled slip-ons, Birkenstock has been expanding its range of sporty sneakers and chunky workwear-imbued boots of late. And now it’s gotten one of the most hyped sneaker designers in the biz to further its non-sandal offerings.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Il Pellicano x HighsnobietyCeramic Ashtray
$30.00
Available in:
One size
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
JACQUEMUSLa Chemise Jean
$430.00
Available in:
5254

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Only Pharrell Could Pull Off Louis Vuitton x adidas
  • From New Balance to Louis Vuitton, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Louis Vuitton's World Through the Lens of Augmented Reality
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Only The Finest Denim For Diesel’s “Birkenstocks”
What To Read Next
  • Before It's Even Released, New Balance’s Miu Miu-Coded Sneaker Is Everywhere
  • Is There Such a Thing as the Perfect Swim Trunk?
  • Luxurious Birkenstock Sneakers, by Louis Vuitton's Footwear Mastermind
  • Real Talk With a Genius of Real Clothing (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Prada-Approved Timepieces? This Niche Watchmaker Created Two
  • Vans' Classic Skate Sneakers Are Prestigious Trail Shoes Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now